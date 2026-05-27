Newcastle journalist reveals what Arsenal have told him about Sandro Tonali ‘talks’

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, who is an Arsenal target

Arsenal are not in talks to bring Sandro Tonali to the Emirates Stadium, according to a reliable Newcastle United journalist, as TEAMtalk reveals the stance of the Italian midfielder over a summer move.

Tonali was offered to Arsenal on the final day of the January transfer window, but the midfielder eventually stayed at Newcastle.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on May 30 that Arsenal remain keen on signing Tonali in the summer of 2026.

Sources told us at the time that Arsenal are ‘deadly serious’ about securing the services of the Italy international midfielder.

The Italian media reported this week that Arsenal have ‘begun talks’ over a deal for Tonali.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are both reported to be keen on adding Tonali to the current Gunners’ squad.

However, a reliable Newcastle United journalist has poured cold waters on claims that Arsenal are in talks.

Chronicle’s Chief Newcastle United writer, Lee Ryder, has revealed that sources at Arsenal have told him that they are not in talks over Tonali.

Ryder wrote on X at 6:07pm on May 25: “Less than 24 hours after the final whistle at Fulham and reports of talks between Arsenal and Sandro Tonali representatives.

“This has been played down by sources at Arsenal and Newcastle are already braced for a summer of rumours and gossip.

“No talks so far but Newcastle would only sell any player on ‘our terms’.

“Arsenal’s priority is also not a midfielder I’m told. #nufc #arsenal”

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Sandro Tonali prefers Serie A move – sources

Along with Arsenal, Manchester United are also interested in signing Tonali, sources have told TEAMtalk.

However, we understand that Tonali would prefer a move to Italy, with his former club, AC Milan, among the teams keen on him.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Juventus and Inter Milan also want to sign Tonali.

We understand that Newcastle will demand at least £75million for the Italian star.

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