Newcastle now linked with SECOND Real Madrid DEFENDER

Newcastle United have already been linked with Trent Alexander-Arnold, and now Eddie Howe’s side are said to have taken a shine to Dean Huijsen, too, according to a report.

In mid-January, rumours emerged that Newcastle were planning to raid Real Madrid for Trent Alexander-Arnold. The right-back joined Madrid from Liverpool in the summer of 2025 and has had an underwhelming season at Estadio Bernabeu, having been affected by injury problems.

Newcastle have now been credited with interest in another Madrid defender – Dean Huijsen.

According to Defensa Central, Newcastle and Aston Villa could ‘make the strongest bids for Huijsen’.

Huijsen joined Real Madrid from Bournemouth in the summer of 2025 and was expected to be a star for Los Blancos.

The 20-year-old Spain international central defender’s performances for Madrid have been mixed, with many questioning his physicality.

Defensa Central has reported that intermediaries have told Madrid president Florentino Perez that offers of €40million (£34.6m, $47.2m) could come for Huijsen.

Real Madrid will not sell Dean Huijsen

Defensa Central has noted that Madrid have no plans to sell Huijsen anytime soon, especially for €40m (£34.6m, $47.2m)

That would be a loss on the transfer fee that Los Blancos paid to Bournemouth for the defender in the summer of 2025.

Huijsen has not been at Madrid for even one season, and it is hard to envisage Los Blancos selling him in the summer of 2026.

The Spaniard has made 29 appearances for the Madrid first team so far, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.

