Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has been linked with Liverpool

Real Madrid have set a price tag on Jude Bellingham, according to a report, which, if true, will come as music to the ears of Liverpool manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes.

Liverpool wanted to sign Bellingham back in the summer of 2023 before he chose to go to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund. The England international midfielder won LaLiga and the Champions League with Los Blancos in his very first season.

However, Bellingham has not been at his best this season, with Xabi Alonso playing him deeper in midfield instead of using him close to goal like his predecessor Carlo Ancelotti did.

Alonso is no longer the manager of Real Madrid, but Bellingham has still not got back to his best and also suffered a hamstring injury against Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga on Sunday and had to be taken off.

Liverpool’s interest in Bellingham remains, with Defensa Central reporting on December 1, 2025, that the defending Premier League champions have already been in contact with his agent (who is his father, Mark Bellingham) over a potential deal in 2026.

E-Noticies also reported in January that Liverpool are planning to make a bid for Bellingham in the summer of 2026.

Sports Boom has now claimed that Madrid have set a price tag on Bellingham. It is reported to be at least £120million (€138.6m, $165.1m).

The report has noted Real Madrid’s interest in Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, which TEAMtalk can verify.

According to the report, Chelsea want to sign Bellingham, and Madrid are willing to do such a deal but only if Fernandez moves to Estadio Bernabeu.

Bargain Jude Bellingham price for Liverpool

Bellingham is one of the best young players in the world and is still only 22, so it hard to envisage Madrid selling him in the summer of 2026.

While the England international midfielder is not having the best of seasons, Los Blancos are unlikely to offload him based on one underwhelming campaign.

No other source is reporting that Madrid are willing to sell Bellingham, so we need to be cautious about the report from Sports Boom.

However, if indeed Madrid are willing to sell Bellingham for £120million (€138.6m, $165.1m), then Liverpool will fancy making a bid.

Bellingham is an all-around dynamic midfielder who was a goal threat at Madrid under Ancelotti and could replicate that at Liverpool.

Liverpool spent big money on the likes of Alexander-Arnold, Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz in the summer of 2025.

It is clear that, for the right player, Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are ready to splash the cash, and Bellingham clearly falls in that category.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Liverpool plan to sign a midfielder in the summer of 2026.

If Madrid are ready to sell Bellingham, then the Englishman could be that midfielder for Liverpool.

