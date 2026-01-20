Outrageous Newcastle and Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘bidding war’ claim made amid Real Madrid ‘dissatisfaction’

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who joined Real Madrid from Liverpool in the summer of 2025

Newcastle United are interested in signing Trent Alexander-Arnold from Real Madrid, according to a hugely speculative Spanish report, which has also claimed Manchester City and Bayern Munich’s desire to secure the services of the former Liverpool right-back.

Alexander-Arnold, who joined Madrid from Liverpool in the summer of 2025, is on the sidelines at the moment because of a thigh injury. The right-back, who established himself among the best in the world in his position during his time at Liverpool, is not expected to be back before February 2026.

However, that has not stopped certain sections of the media from making wild claims about Alexander-Arnold’s future at Real Madrid.

Manchester City were linked with Alexander-Arnold earlier this month, and soon after, it was the turn of Chelsea to be associated with a 2026 move for the former Liverpool star.

There have also been suggestions that Madrid are looking for a new right-back to compete with Alexander-Arnold, with Pedro Porro of Tottenham Hotspur among those that Los Blancos are said to be monitoring.

Newcastle United have now been linked with Alexander-Arnold, with Bayern Munich also said to be interested in the Madrid star.

According to Fichajes, Bayern have been alerted to Alexander-Arnold’s ‘discontent’ and ‘dissatisfaction’ at Madrid, with the German club’s manager Vincent Kompany personally keen on bringing the 27-year-old to the Allianz Arena.

The report has claimed that Alexander-Arnold is willing to leave Madrid and find a club ‘where he can be the undisputed star on the wing’.

Manchester City are ‘lurking’, with the report stating that the Premier League club are willing to offer €40million (£35m, $47m) – but it is ‘insufficient’.

Bayern are prepared to make a ‘higher proposal’, according to the report, which has added: ‘Newcastle’s interest adds fuel to the fire of a bidding war that promises to be decided by the smallest of details and the British player’s own express wishes’.

Are Newcastle United REALLY interested in Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Fichajes is not a very reliable source, with the Spanish media outlet often very speculative.

Although Newcastle’s interest in Alexander-Arnold was reported by Defensa Central on December 29, 2025, we must note that the Real Madrid-centric news outlet, too, is not very authoritative.

Until and unless major English and Spanish publications report Newcastle’s interest in Alexander-Arnold, we must treat this for what it is – an unfounded rumour.

Just because Alexander-Arnold has not made a strong start to his Madrid career does not mean that he wants to leave (arguably?) the biggest club in the world.

Injuries have been a key factor in why the former Liverpool star has been able to make only 16 appearances in a Real Madrid shirt so far.

There is no doubt that Newcastle would love to sign Alexander-Arnold, especially as the Magpies could be in need of a new right-back soon.

Kieran Tripper is 35 and is out of contract at Newcastle at the end of the season, and so is 31-year-old Emil Krafth.

Sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that there is interest from Manchester City in Newcastle right-back Tino Livramento.

We understand that Newcastle are not worried about losing the 23-year-old England international, but you just never know.

However, it is still hard to envisage Newcastle believing that they could convince Alexander-Arnold to leave Real Madrid and move to St. James’ Park.

