Newcastle star named ‘worst signing of the season’ ahead of Liverpool quartet

Newcastle’s Yoane Wissa has been named the worst signing of the season ahead of four Liverpool players, and the stunning price he’ll now be sold for after just one season has been revealed.

The sale of a club’s best or at least most valuable player should not always prove fatal for a club. Liverpool famously sold Philippe Coutinho for a club-record £142m, channelled the funds towards signing two all-time greats in Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker, and within two seasons, had won the Champions League and Premier League.

In that instance, Liverpool spent the money they received wisely, which cannot be said of Newcastle and the £125m they received when selling Alexander Isak.

The direct replacements in the forward line – Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa – have endured torrid first campaigns at Newcastle.

And according to a report from The Daily Mail, Wissa can now be considered the worst signing of the season.

The 29-year-old placed at No 1 on the list, with plenty of moves involving Liverpool also featuring.

Harvey Elliot – who has endured a nightmare loan at Aston Villa – ranked third. Isak placed fourth. Florian Wirtz was 14th and Ben Gannon-Doak – sold by Liverpool to Bournemouth for £25m – placed 19th.

Why Yoane Wissa is worst signing of the season

Explaining the Wissa selection, the Mail report stated: ‘Newcastle’s awful summer of recruitment contributed multiple spots in this list, and Anthony Elanga is perhaps fortunate to have avoided the top 20, but there was never any chance of Wissa missing out.

‘Now, less than a year on from signing for £55m, the indicators are that Newcastle could well be open to offers for a player that has managed just three goals in black and white.

‘Coming into the season injured didn’t help but Howe has done little to coax much out of the 29-year-old since he has been fit, starting him just once across the past 16 games.

‘Wissa, who missed a sitter against Arsenal at the weekend that would have earned his side a point, was meant to be the banker, the Premier League proven player that could hit the ground running in case Woltemade needed more time to adapt. Instead he has become a player Howe doesn’t look to have a great deal of faith in.

‘Newcastle are approaching a summer where a lot needs to change and if they need to take a loss on Wissa, who is understandably eager to fight for his place and turn things around, they appear comfortable to do so.

‘It’s been a monumental failure this one, there’s no other way to describe it.’

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Newcastle want £30m when selling Wissa

Reliable reports earlier in the week revealed Newcastle have now put Wissa up for sale after just a single shambolic season in the north east.

The Magpies are demanding £30m, which is £25m less than the package they committed to less than a year ago.

What’s more, 25 percent of the price Wissa is sold for will make its way to Brentford via a sell-on clause. As such, and if Newcastle did find a buyer at £30m, they’ll only receive £22.5m.

Newcastle owners PIF have communicated Wissa’s availability to Saudi Pro League sides.

There is a strong possibility Wissa is offloaded to the middle east, though TEAMtalk understands there are a handful of Premier League sides who are enticed by the reduced £30m asking asking price.

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