Inter Milan have won the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, TEAMtalk understands, with the hunt for a successor now firmly on.

Sources have confirmed that Spurs made a decision back in January to allow Vicario to leave this summer, just two years after his arrival from Empoli in 2023.

That stance alerted a number of top European clubs, with Inter moving quickly to position themselves at the front of the queue for the 29-year-old Tottenham star.

The Serie A giants have been in discussions for several months and have now successfully agreed terms with the player, putting them firmly in control of the situation ahead of the transfer window.

Juventus were also monitoring Vicario’s situation closely and expressed a strong interest, but the Italy international has made it clear that his preference is to join Inter.

Vicario could even have played his final game for the club, having not featured since the 3-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest after undergoing a hernia operation.

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Tottenham already assessing replacement options

Tottenham, meanwhile, are already assessing their goalkeeping options for next season, though their plans remain heavily dependent on which division they will be playing in.

Sources indicate that relegation would likely see Spurs place their faith in current number two Antonin Kinsky as their first-choice goalkeeper.

However, if they retain their Premier League status, the club is expected to pursue a more high-profile replacement.

Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen and Manchester City’s James Trafford are understood to be among the leading names on their shortlist.

They may be thwarted in their chase for Verbruggen, however, with sources suggesting the 23-year-old is poised to extend his stay on the south coast.

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Trafford, meanwhile, is being chased by a multitude of clubs as he looks to secure a second exit from Manchester City this summer, with Liverpool now emerging as a major suitor for the England stopper.

As for Vicario’s expected Tottenham departure, it marks a significant shift in the club’s summer planning, with the north London side preparing for a pivotal window both on and off the pitch.