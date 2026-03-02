Newcastle United are ready to rival Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of Lens goalkeeper Robin Risser, TEAMtalk understands, as the Magpies look to strengthen their goalkeeper department.

Current starter, Nick Pope, made a huge error in Newcastle’s 3-2 defeat to Everton on Saturday, and that hasn’t been his only mistake this season.

Eddie Howe’s side are exploring goalkeeper signings for the summer, and sources have confirmed they are in the mix for Risser, who has been excellent in Ligue 1 this season.

The 21-year-old has conceded just 21 goals in 24 league appearances for Lens, and has kept nine clean sheets, playing a pivotal role in their unlikely title charge as they sit four points behind Paris Saint-Germain in the table.

Standing at 6ft4in, Risser brings a commanding presence, quick reactions off his line, and solid distribution, making him an attractive long-term prospect.

Newcastle have monitored him closely in recent weeks, joining competition from clubs like Tottenham and Nottingham Forest, who also see him as a potential addition amid their own goalkeeping considerations.

My colleague, Graeme Bailey, revealed in an exclusive update last week how Spurs are prepared to sell Guglielmo Vicario this summer, and want to replace him with Risser. However, Newcastle could potentially spoil their plans.

Risser one of three confirmed Newcastle targets

While Risser figures highly on Newcastle’s shortlist, he is far from their only option.

James Trafford remains on their radar too and he is likely to leave Manchester City this summer, either on loan or permanently, as previously reported.

The 23-year-old, valued around £25million, has struggled for minutes at the Etihad amid competition from the established Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Newcastle previously showed strong interest before Trafford opted for City, and sources continue to suggest the Magpies are once again contenders, though Aston Villa do hold a good position due to Champions League prospects. Howe is believed to view Trafford as a player who could thrive as a number one on Tyneside.

But it’s essential to note that Aaron Ramsdale is looking likely to secure a permanent move to the club also, and sources say there is confidence from his camp this will be done.

The 27-year-old joined Newcastle on a season-long loan from Southampton in August 2025, bringing Premier League experience and leadership. With his current deal including an option to buy, positive feedback from within Ramsdale’s circle indicates optimism that the transfer will be made permanent this summer, providing stability between the posts.

Newcastle’s goalkeeping department faces decisions ahead of the next campaign, with Pope’s form under scrutiny and contracts for several options nearing conclusions. Adding depth and competition remains a priority as the club aims to strengthen the squad.

