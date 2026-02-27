Aston Villa are ready to compete with four Premier League rivals for the signing of Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford, who is open to an Etihad exit despite only re-joining the club last summer.

The 23-year-old signed for Man City in a deal worth £27million after he impressed for Burnley in the Championship, playing a vital role in their promotion to the top flight.

But he is currently serving as deputy to Gianluigi Donnarumma, and has grown frustrated with his limited playing time and is keen to secure regular first-team football elsewhere.

Multiple Premier League clubs have registered interest in the shot stopper. Aston Villa have emerged as a potential destination.

The opportunity to work under Unai Emery, combined with the prospect of Champions League football amid Villa’s impressive campaign, is seen as a prime opportunity for Trafford, especially with Emiliano Martinez’s future in doubt.

Newcastle United remain firmly in the race, having pursued Trafford aggressively in previous windows. Despite past talks and enthusiasm from both sides, recent suggested the goalkeeper now prioritises a switch to Villa over a return to Tyneside.

However, sources have stressed to TEAMtalk that despite the potential for Champions League football at Villa, Newcastle is still a very attractive option and the keeper has not made any firm commitments.

Tottenham, Leeds, West Ham also admirers of Man City star

Tottenham Hotspur are also accelerating plans to target Trafford. Spurs are monitoring the situation closely, ready to step up if Man City permit a departure, but they could face difficulties in convincing him to join after a woeful season.

My colleague, Graeme Bailey, revealed earlier this week that Spurs are ready to part ways with Guglielmo Vicario in the summer, and they will need to sign a replacement if he departs.

Other clubs linked with Trafford include Leeds United, who have shown admiration and could table a significant bid, alongside occasional mentions of West Ham should they retain their top-flight status. Earlier rumours involving Chelsea have faded.

Manchester City, valuing Trafford highly after re-signing him from Burnley, prefer a loan arrangement over a permanent sale to preserve his long-term future at the club, as TEAMtalk revealed in an update earlier this month,

However, with Trafford pushing for a move and the club open to offers if a suitable replacement arrives, a permanent summer exit looks possible.

As the summer window nears, Trafford’s next chapter could prove pivotal for his development. His decision may hinge on guarantees of regular starts and ambitious projects, as well as European Football.

