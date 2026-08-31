Newcastle are playing down claims they want Roma's Matias Soule

Roma are insisting they have no intention of selling Matias Soule, while Newcastle United sources have confirmed they are not looking to sign the Argentine, TEAMtalk understands.

Intermediaries had claimed they were in talks with Newcastle over a potential move for the 23-year-old, but TEAMtalk understands Newcastle are not pursuing Soule as they continue to assess options for a new forward.

Sunderland had also shown interest in Soule throughout the summer, but the Black Cats have also now backed away from a potential deal.

That leaves Fulham as the only club currently understood to retain a genuine interest, although Roma are making it clear that a departure is not imminent.

Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini has also dismissed suggestions that Soule is close to leaving the Italian capital.

“I have never known of any offer; there wasn’t one and nor has there ever been all summer long. For me, he’s playing [against Lecce], so I don’t chase after the news. There was never anything concrete for him, and on his side either, there was never any different idea.”

Soule has therefore remained firmly in Gasperini’s plans, with the Roma boss seemingly expecting the Argentine to stay beyond Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

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Roma to keep Soule as Gasperini reshapes squad

TEAMtalk understands Roma have been busy reshaping their squad in recent days, bringing in Marten De Roon and Leonardo Balerdi, while allowing Neil El-Aynaoui to join RB Leipzig.

Despite the transfer activity, Soule remains viewed as an important part of Gasperini’s plans.

Newcastle, meanwhile, continue to work on attacking targets, but Soule is not one of the players they are currently pursuing.

With Sunderland also stepping away and Roma adamant they do not want to sell, the likelihood of Soule leaving the Eternal City before the deadline has diminished considerably.