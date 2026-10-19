Newcastle scouts wowed as agent of electric Valencia winger confirms interest – ‘It’s true’

The agent of an exciting Valencia attacker currently on Newcastle United’s radar has confirmed interest from the Premier League in his client, after St James’ Park scouts were in attendance for his latest performance over the weekend.

Despite their focus currently being on getting back on track under Matthias Jaissle, having lost three of their last four Premier League outings, the Magpies also have an eye on 2027 transfer business.

Sunday’s 1-0 home defeat to Aston Villa has led to some Newcastle supporters already questioning whether the German has a future at the club, although TEAMtalk understands that Jaissle retains the backing of St James’ Park chiefs and is under no immediate pressure.

Indeed, there remains a focus on trying to improve Jaissle’s squad after a difficult summer in which a number of high-profile names moved on.

One player reported to be on the club’s radar is highly-rated Valencia winger David Otorbi, who has been making headlines in Spain in the early stages of the new season.

Reports in Spain claim two Newcastle representatives watched the 18-year-old talent during Valencia’s 2-2 draw with Racing Santander, when Otorbi came off the bench and scored his first senior goal.

And now his agent, Nacho Gallart, has confirmed the player is getting significant interest from England.

“He’s a player with a lot of market value, and always has been,” Gallart told MARCA. “In recent weeks, we’ve received calls from quite a few clubs.

“It’s true that many clubs have called us, especially from the Premier League.”

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Otorbi leaves an impression on Newcastle scouts

Otorbi is reported to have left a strong impression on the Newcastle scouts in attendance, showcasing his pace, direct running and willingness to take on defenders.

The winger also created a late opportunity for Hugo Duro to score a winner after beating his marker and delivering a cutback.

However, any transfer appears unlikely to be rushed, given that Otorbi signed a new Valencia contract in April running through June 2028.

The player himself also admits that his immediate priority is to continue his development in Spain.

“We are very happy in Valencia and, for the moment, our only objective is to continue learning, continue adding to our experience and help the team if the manager deems it appropriate,” Gallart said.

“We want it to be slow. We believe that’s what’s necessary and we don’t want to rush.”

Otorbi’s agreement can reportedly extend automatically through 2031, if the attacker makes 10 appearances of at least 45 minutes, potentially strengthening Valencia’s position further.

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Despite that, Newcastle are expected to continue monitoring his progress with a view to a potential move in 2027, given how Premier League money often talks when it comes to snapping up top young talent from across Europe.

The Magpies are back in action on Sunday when they head to struggling Crystal Palace in the Premier League.