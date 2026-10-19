Crystal Palace consider FOUR Pierre Sage replacements after humiliating Brighton defeat – Exclusive

Crystal Palace boss Pierre Sage is under pressure of the sack at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace boss Pierre Sage is facing a battle to save his job following the humiliating 5-0 defeat to bitter rivals Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, with the club already exploring potential alternatives, with one of Jurgen Klopp’s former assistants at Liverpool among those in the frame, TEAMtalk understands.

Palace were left stunned by the scale of their collapse at the Amex Stadium, which saw them slip 3-0 down inside the opening 10 minutes, with the result intensifying scrutiny on Sage just months after the Frenchman was appointed as Oliver Glasner’s successor at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles conducted a lengthy search for their new manager over the summer before finally persuading Sage to leave French surprise outfit Lens and take charge in south London.

While there was an acceptance that the transition would take time, given the upheaval at the club, Sunday’s derby defeat has left senior figures deeply concerned about the direction of the team.

Sage has managed just two Premier League victories since taking charge, beating Fulham and Glasner’s Nottingham Forest. However, both results were considered somewhat fortunate, leaving questions over the progress Palace have made under the Frenchman.

They currently sit 14th in the Premier League table.

A midweek defeat to Lyon was followed by the damaging loss to Brighton, piling further pressure on Sage ahead of a European meeting with Turkish giants Besiktas this week.

Publicly, Palace continue to back their manager. However, TEAMtalk can confirm that intermediaries are already working behind the scenes to put potential replacement options in front of chairman Steve Parish and the club’s hierarchy…

IN DETAIL: How Crystal Palace pulled off Pierre Sage masterclass appointment

Swansea boss among four contenders to replace Sage at Crystal Palace

While no final decision has been made on Sage’s future, the fact that contingency plans are being explored highlights the growing concern at Selhurst Park following a result that has proved difficult for the club to accept.

One name on the radar is Rob Edwards, who is admired by former Wolves chief Matt Hobbs. Hobbs is understood to be a big fan of the Welshman, making Edwards a potential candidate should Palace decide to change direction.

Former West Ham United and Fulham boss Scott Parker is another figure who is well respected. Parker’s experience in English football and his previous work at Premier League level mean he is a name that could appeal should Palace decide a change is necessary.

TEAMtalk also understands that Parish has a fondness for former Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna, who left Portman Road in the summer.

McKenna earned considerable credit for his work at Ipswich, guiding the club through successive promotions from League One to the Premier League. His reputation remains strong, and he is understood to be admired by the Palace chairman.

However, Palace’s potential shortlist does not stop there, with Swansea City boss Vitor Matos also understood to be a manager they like.

Matos has made a significant impression in South Wales since taking charge, with his work at Swansea attracting growing attention from across the Premier League and Europe.

The Portuguese coach, who previously worked as an assistant to Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, is increasingly regarded as a coach to watch, and his progress has not gone unnoticed by clubs higher up the football pyramid.

Palace’s hierarchy are now assessing the situation and considering their options. Sage arrived at Selhurst Park with a strong reputation following his work at Lens, and Palace had to work hard to convince him to leave France.

The club had hoped his appointment would provide a platform for a new chapter after Glasner’s departure.

But the summer upheaval has not yet translated into the consistency Palace were seeking, and the Brighton defeat has brought the situation to a head.

The Eagles now face a crucial European test against Besiktas, while Sunday’s home clash with Newcastle United is looking increasingly crucial for Sage as he attempts to ease the mounting pressure and convince Palace’s hierarchy that he remains the right man for the job.

Meanwhile, a January battle looms for Palace as they strive to keep some of their top stars intact, with a journalist giving Tyrick Mitchell the green light to leave and having named his next club.

Elsewhere, Jean-Philippe Mateta continues to attract strong attention from Manchester United, with our sources naming the Red Devils outcast that the Eagles have taken a shine to, who could form part of any deal.