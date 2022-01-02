Newcastle perform a U-turn over their January transfer plan as they target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while a Man Utd star has put his exit wishes in doubt – both in all the latest Paper Talk.

NEWCASTLE WANT AUBAMEYANG RAID

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a target for Newcastle, who want the Arsenal striker on loan in January with a view to a permanent summer deal, according to a report.

The Magpies are facing a pivotal transfer window as they look to avoid a damaging relegation. Indeed, following their takeover, largely from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), dropping down to the Championship would prove a major setback.

Defence has been the watch word for some time over new additions this month. Newcastle have supposedly made a bid for Atletico Madrid and England full-back Kieran Trippier.

However, following Callum Wilson’s calf injury, Eddie Howe’s side want a new striker. Previous reports have claimed that Benfica’s Darwin Nunez and Hellas Verona’s on-loan Cagliari star Giovanni Simeone are targets.

According to the Sunday Mirror, though, Newcastle have now contacted Arsenal over Aubameyang. The Gabon international has been frozen out by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta since December 11 following a disciplinary breach.

As such, his future looks unclear. Newcastle have therefore proposed an initial loan deal for the striker in January with a view to a £20million permanent move.

An earlier report from the Northern Echo outlined how Newcastle boss Howe had been told by the club’s owners that signing a proven striker from the top flight would prove ‘all-but impossible’.

However, Newcastle have now decided to try their luck with Aubameyang. The Sunday Mirror reports that the 32-year-old is unlikely to play for Arsenal again.

His contract runs out in the summer of 2023 and so, if he stays in London, Arsenal would face a decision over his future further down the line.

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has all-but blown his chance of a January exit because of his switch of agent. (Sunday Mirror)

Everton, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are considering a move for Dwight McNeil, but Burnley want £40million for the England Under-21 international. (The Sun on Sunday)

Meanwhile, Everton could let go of left-back and Chelsea target Lucas Digne now that they have signed Vitaliy Mykolenko. (Sunday Telegraph)

Leeds United are fighting to keep Charlie Cresswell at the club following interest from Manchester United and Liverpool. (The Sun on Sunday)

Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa’s future is also in doubt after he admitted that his decision to sign another one-year extension has not worked out. (Sunday Mirror)

PAPER TALK – TUCHEL CONSIDERS LUKAKU, CHELSEA PUNISHMENT

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel could drop Romelu Lukaku for Sunday’s clash with Liverpool following his controversial interview. (The Observer)

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain are plotting a raid on the Blues for Crystal Palace loanee Conor Gallagher. (The Sun on Sunday)

Watford are close to signing Nice left wing-back Hassane Kamara. They will also bring in KAS Eupen defensive midfielder Edo Kayembe. (Mail on Sunday)

Bayer Leverkusen want to sign Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah as a free agent when his contract runs out in the summer. (The Sun on Sunday)

Benfica have quoted Newcastle £50million over the signing of forward Darwin Nunez. (The I)

TOTTENHAM MAN’S EXIT TALKS

Celtic and Tottenham have opened talks about a permanent deal at Parkhead for Cameron Carter-Vickers. (Sunday Mail)

Man Utd believe West Ham’s poor form in December has handed them a boost over a deal for England midfielder Declan Rice. (The Sun on Sunday)

Mikael Silvestre has claimed that it is “absolute rubbish” that Cristiano Ronaldo is Man Utd’s downfall this season, as some pundits have suggested. (Sunday Mirror)

BRUNO LAGE ASSURES WOLVES MAN

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has admitted that Arsenal and Man Utd-linked midfielder Ruben Neves wants a “different challenge”. However, he insisted that Neves can achieve that at Molineux. (Sunday Mirror)

Napoli have agreed a deal to sign United defender Axel Tuanzebe on loan until the end of the season. (Manchester Evening News)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Sadio Mane has no issues with confidence following his recent goal drought. (Sunday Mirror)