Liverpool are still planning for Arne Slot to be their head coach in the long term, with TEAMtalk’s Dean Jones providing insight on the situation at Anfield after the damaging 2-1 home defeat to rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

Liverpool hosted Ruben Amorim’s side aiming to get back to winning ways after a string of three consecutive defeats in all competitions. United have largely been disappointing under Amorim, but they secured arguably the best win of his reign thanks to a late Harry Maguire winner.

In what Gary Neville described as a ‘mad’ game, Bryan Mbeumo gave United an early lead to stun the home crowd. Cody Gakpo hit the woodwork three times before finally equalising in the 78th minute as Liverpool went on the attack.

But it was an extremely open match and United had chances of their own, with Maguire sending the travelling fans wild in the 84th minute by burying a headed chance after a stunning cross from Bruno Fernandes.

Gakpo missed a sitter in the dying moments as United built on their win over Sunderland, piling more misery on Slot and Liverpool in the process.

With Slot’s current terms expiring in June 2027, TEAMtalk asked Jones if Liverpool still plan to hold talks with the 47-year-old over a potential new deal.

The transfer insider replied: “I have heard that early, initial contact was already made in terms of opening more formal conversations about extending his contract and how that could work, so it is a gradual process that has been expected to become more active across the course of this season.

“It’s not something they have to decide today or tomorrow because his current deal runs to the summer of 2027 but ideally they would be in a position to do so by the end of the season.

“Liverpool see this as a project that can work long term like a Jurgen Klopp or Rafa Benitez career but obviously results will also dictate the length of his reign.

“Maybe he ends up somewhere in between like Brendan Rodgers – only time will tell.

“For now though there is no knee-jerk reaction to the four game slump in terms of how they see the future.

“They will stand by him and hope that this turns around so that everyone is happy with how things are progressing so that they can secure a longer term future.”

Arne Slot feeling the pressure

Slot became a Liverpool hero last season when he guided the Reds to the Premier League title in his debut season. The Dutchman made slight changes to Jurgen Klopp’s style that worked wonders.

However, the pressure is now on, particularly as Liverpool spent upwards of £400million in the summer to sign players such as Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong.

Liverpool broke their transfer record twice, first on Wirtz and then on Isak, in moves which Klopp did not even know were possible during his time in charge.

One Liverpool fan wrote on social media that Slot should be ‘sacked’ after his ‘brain-dead’ decision to use an ultra-attacking 4-2-4 formation late on against United.

