Manchester United have received a huge boost in their quest to bring Endrick from Real Madrid to Old Trafford in the January transfer window, with a report revealing that the striker wants to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite signing Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2025, Man Utd could delve into the January transfer window for a new striker. Sources have told TEAMtalk that should Joshua Zirkzee pursue an exit, then Man Utd will try to find a replacement in the middle of the season.

It is never easy to find a top striker in the January transfer window, but the door has just opened for Man Utd to raid Real Madrid for a rare gem.

Man Utd are among eight clubs keen on a loan deal for Endrick in the January transfer window.

The Brazil international striker has struggled for playing time at Madrid since his recovery from injury, with the 19-year-old yet to make a single appearance under manager Xabi Alonso.

Although Alonso has included Endrick in his Madrid matchday squads, the former Liverpool midfielder has not used him.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on October 16 that a loan exit for Endrick is ‘possible’, and now it seems that the teenager has made up his mind.

According to The Sunday People (print edition, page 55, October 19, 2025), Endrick has had enough and is ready to leave Madrid on a loan deal in the January transfer window.

A place in the Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup finals next summer is at stake for Endrick, who cost Los Blancos €70million (£61.2m, $82.2m) in December 2022 when they agreed a deal with Palmeiras to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2024, as reported on FIFA.com.

‘Endrick has told his representatives he will have to leave the Bernabeu in the January window unless there is a dramatic change in his prospects’, notes the report, which has been written by the respected Jeremy Cross.

While noting West Ham United, Juventus and Newcastle United’s interest in Endrick, the report adds: ‘Now Ruben Amorim’s United have shown interest in a six-month loan deal from the start of 2026’.

According to Cross, Endrick has been ‘hailed as the next Ronaldo’ and ‘is increasingly desperate to leave’.

HAVE YOU READ YET? 🔴⚫️ The three Man Utd stars who have no future at Old Trafford after scintillating Liverpool victory

Endrick’s stance on Real Madrid exit backed in Spain

Like in the media in England, there is new speculation in Spain that Endrick wants to leave Madrid on a loan deal in the middle of the season.

Endrick was adamant of staying at Madrid in the summer of 2025, even though the 19-year-old was aware of the fight to get into the starting line-up ahead of Kylian Mbappe.

Gonzalo Garcia’s emergence at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup also added competition for Endrick.

According to Real Madrid socio and ‘In The know’ Pepe Alvarez, Endrick has decided that he will leave Madrid in January for the second half of the season.

Alvarez wrote on X at 11:18pm on October 19 after Madrid’s 1-0 against Getafe in LaLiga: “Endrick will leave in January, the player has given in and agrees to seek a loan that ensures him playing time to try to have a chance of going to the World Cup.

“The operation is being worked on.”

Madrid manager Alonso, though, has publicly backed Endrick and has said that the striker is part of his plans.

Alonso said before the match against Getafe when asked if Gonzalo Garcia and Endrick could leave in January: “That’s not on my mind right now, it’s not a consideration.

“They’re both ready to play. It’s a position where we have fantastic competition.”

HAVE YOU SIGNED UP? 💫 Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Man Utd news: £50m midfielder deal, Carlos Baleba concerns

Meanwhile, sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Man Utd are ‘optimistic’ about signing an international midfielder for £50million.

An outlandish report has claimed that Man Utd are willing to pay a massive fee to bring back a striker they sold in 2024, but Barcelona also want him.

And finally, TEAMtalk can reveal the concern that Man Utd have over splashing the cash over Carlos Baleba.

POLL: Who has been Man Utd’s best signing from a different Premier League side in the past 10 years?