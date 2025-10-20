How the four Man Utd summer signings helped Ruben Amorim secure statement win at Liverpool

Manchester United secured back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time under Ruben Amorim as they beat Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield.

Harry Maguire got the winning goal in the 83rd minute after heading home a Bruno Fernandes cross, but their summer signings also played an integral role in the win.

United co-owner and head of INEOS, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, invested heavily in the summer and backed Amorim with over £200million worth of first-team signings.

We’ve taken a look at how those four players performed for Manchester United at Anfield…

Senne Lammens

Following his impressive debut in the 2-0 win against Sunderland, Lammens kept his place in goal for the trip to Liverpool.

The 23-year-old – who arrived from Royal Antwerp at the end of the summer transfer in an £21.7million deal – was not overawed by the occasion and the Anfield atmosphere.

He aggressively commanded his penalty area and transmitted confidence to his defenders, which they often lacked when playing in front of Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir.

While the goalkeeper was unable to record a second clean sheet, he did make five saves against Liverpool and prevented 1.33 goals based on the xG of shots he faced.

The pick of the saves came in the first half when he stopped Alexander Isak from scoring his first Premier League goal for Liverpool by saving his shot with his foot.

Maguire, Leny Yoro and Diogo Dalot all embraced the young Belgian at the full-time whistle, and he also received a big hug from former United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel as he left the pitch.

“I must say I am heavily impressed by Senne Lammens,” Maguire said. “I don’t want to get carried away because he is playing in the position with the most pressure, it’s the most difficult position at Manchester United. But he’s got everything. Great personality.”

“He was really important,” Amorim added. “Sometimes it is a little bit of luck because they had two shots on the post.

“That can change the narrative, the way you see the team, the goalkeeper or whatever. So we have to understand that, but he showed a lot of character, a lot of quality and we win also because of Lammens.”

Senne Lammens at Anfield 😮‍💨❤️ pic.twitter.com/lc3c60tzi3 — utdreport (@utdreport) October 20, 2025

Bryan Mbeumo

United made two unsuccessful bids for Mbeumo in the summer before eventually agreeing to pay Brentford an initial £65million and £6million in potential add-ons.

The Cameroon international has started to repay that fee and gave United a dream start at Anfield by running on to Amad’s pass and squeezing the ball under Giorgi Mamardashvili.

His link-up play with Amad was one of the biggest positives from United’s performance and Liverpool left-back Milos Kerkez struggled against the pair.

The 26-year-old winger also impressed at Anfield with his work off the ball, leading the press and stretching the opposition with his selfless running.

“For me he [Bryan Mbeumo] has been Manchester United’s standout player all season and he hasn’t got his rewards for his hard work and the sacrifices he’s made for the team,” former United striker Wayne Rooney said.

“I thought it was a great goal. I’ll be honest I was a bit sceptical when United signed him, I didn’t know if he had the ability to come and play for Manchester United, but he’s proved me wrong.

“I think he’s been a great addition to the team and by far United’s best player of the season.”

“STAGGERING START!” One minute on the clock and Mbeumo gives Man Utd the lead at Anfield! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/xOtXAcVYgp — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 19, 2025

Matheus Cunha

Despite scoring in back-to-back Premier League games before the international break, Benjamin Sesko was dropped against Liverpool and Amorim deployed Cunha as a false nine.

While the decision raised eyebrows before kick off, Cunha’s presence allowed for fluidity between the United front three and their movement made things unpredictable for the Liverpool back four.

The Brazil international had more touches (55) and successful dribbles (two) than any other United player and was a constant thorn in Liverpool’s side across the 90 minutes.

He brought an intense work-rate to the frontline and attempted 13 duels at Anfield, while making two headed clearances, one interception and six recoveries.

His incredible ball-carrying and ability to retain possession also proved to be crucial, particularly in the final few minutes as United held on for the win.

“I thought Matheus Cunha was magnificent especially in the second half when we needed someone to give us some time and relief,” former United centre-back Rio Ferdinand said.

“I just think he’s a wonderful footballer and once he gets into full flow he’s going to be almost unplayable at times. He’s got that swagger about him, I love Cunha.”

The 26-year-old has had a slow start to his United career following his summer move from Wolves and is yet to register a goal or assist for the club.

But his performance at Anfield was undoubtedly his best in a United shirt, and he is now starting to show why they triggered his £62.5million release clause.

Benjamin Sesko

While Lammens, Mbeumo and Cunha all started against Liverpool, Sesko was the one summer signing left on the United bench when the game kicked off.

But the Slovenia international – who was signed from RB Leipzig in a deal worth up to £73.7million – had a strong cameo appearance after replacing Mason Mount in the 61st minute.

United played more long balls at Anfield to ease the pressure on the defence and Sesko gave them a focal point in the closing stages, winning three of his four aerial duels. He also made two clearances, one block and three recoveries.

The 6ft 4in striker had just one shot but impressed with his brilliant link-up play outside the penalty area and offers more all-round attributes than Rasmus Hojlund.

