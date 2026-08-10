Spectacular Arsenal hijack of £100m-plus Liverpool target ON as club legend reveals what source has told him

Arsenal are being backed to hijack Liverpool’s proposed move for PSG winger Bradley Barcola this summer, with a club legend revealing he has inside information on a potential £100million-plus swoop.

The reigning Premier League champions are starting to ramp up their summer business after completing the £75m capture of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle, with the Brazilian unveiled to Gunners supporters at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Guimaraes became Mikel Arteta’s third signing of the window to date, following the captures of highly-rated Greek winger Christos Tzolis and French goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

While Arsenal were also hoping to welcome superstar Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior to north London in a mega deal this summer, the Brazilian ended up committing to a new six-year contract at the Santiago Bernabeu instead.

The Gunners, however, remain on the lookout for another creative player in their frontline and continue to be linked with Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Juventus star Kenan Yildiz.

France winger Barcola is another possible transfer option, despite the heavy links to Liverpool, and former Arsenal striker Perry Groves has revealed what a source has told him about a stunning swoop for the PSG star.

Liverpool have identified the 23-year-old as their top target to replace club legend Mohamed Salah this summer, and are reportedly ready to pay £100m (€117m / $135m) for the Frenchman, although PSG are holding out for an offer closer to £128m €150m / $172m).

Barcola, who has won two Champions League titles at PSG, is expected to quit the French giants after stalling over signing a new contract.

And, while Liverpool remain heavy favourites to sign Barcola, Groves claims he has been told that the player would much sooner move to London, giving the Gunners a huge advantage – if they seek to act on it.

Asked whether Barcola would be better suited to Arsenal or Liverpool, Groves told talkSPORT: “I’ve got no dog in the fight, but I would say the Gooners because Liverpool are a team that are in transition.

“Andoni Iraola going in there, imposing his own philosophy, his own style with all the new signings coming in.

“If you were Barcola and you thought, what out of those two sides have got the most chance of winning the Premier League or Champions League, at the moment you’d say it was Arsenal.

“So it’s whether Arsenal want to go in, if they go in for him, then there would have been advances being made to his people.

“Because they don’t want to be seen losing out on Vinicius Junior being played like a little kitten with a ball of wool, but Arsenal have to be in for those sorts of players. That’s the level Arsenal are at now.’

Groves then dropped the bombshell that could end up sealing any deal for the Gunners, adding: “I’ve got a source that says he [Barcola] wants to live in London.

“I can’t tell you (who), I can’t divulge my sources. I’ve got a source. I’ve got a mole. Barcola wants to live in London.”

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Frimpong also pushing for Arsenal, Barcola swoop

Meanwhile, former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong also wants Arteta to turn his attentions to Barcola, having sealed the impressive capture of Guimaraes.

“Mikel [Arteta] and the boys have finally got it over the line, which I’m very happy about,” he told Ladbrokes. “But they shouldn’t just win it once and be satisfied with that.

“They have to keep on winning it now and dominate just like how Man United and Man City have in the past.

“We’ve got the players, we’ve got a deep squad and hopefully this summer, the board are going to strengthen further, because I still think we need a couple of wingers and a proper number eight.

“I feel like Declan Rice is playing in a position which isn’t natural to him, so we need a proper number eight alongside him.

“For me, when it comes to realistic signings this summer, with those positions in mind, I feel like Bruno Guimaraes is someone I’d love to see at Arsenal.

“And also Bradley Barcola… I think he would be very good for Arsenal. Barcola and Bruno Guimaraes would be a very good transfer window for Arsenal.”