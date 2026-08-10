Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Marcus Rashford is highly likely to remain at Manchester United this season, with Michael Carrick ‘really happy’ to welcome him back to Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old spent last term on loan with Barcelona after a fallout with previous Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim, and for months it seemed highly likely he would stay at the Camp Nou.

However, Barca ultimately decided against triggering their £30million option to sign Rashford permanently. They were keen on signing him on a second loan deal, but Man Utd were not willing to sanction it.

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed earlier this month that Carrick is ‘genuinely excited’ about the prospect of Rashford playing a key role for him this season.

Our information has now been backed up by well-known reporter Romano.

“Marcus Rashford has really strong chances to stay at Manchester United,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“I’m told that unless a crazy bid arrives – and it has to be from a top club, because Rashford is not going to Saudi or Turkey, he is only going to speak to top European clubs – he is happy to stay at Man Utd.

“He is prepared to fight for his career in Red. The chances of him staying are serious and concrete.

“The expectation is that there will be decisions made soon, in terms of club announcements, but this is the direction [they are going in].

“It means Man Utd are not looking for a player in that position, and a player like Rashford staying, a few months ago, was completely unexpected.

“Michael Carrick is pushing for this solution. He is really happy for Rashford to stay, and would be really happy to welcome him back.

“Rashford is back at Carrington and will travel with the squad, meaning that something is changing between the club and the player.

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Rashford return could be major boost for Man Utd

Rashford’s time in Manchester did seem to be over after falling out of Amorim’s starting XI and first being loaned to Aston Villa in the second half of the 2024/25 campaign.

But it was last season in which the versatile forward proved himself at the highest level once again, notching 14 goals and 14 assists across all competitions for Barca, helping them lift the LaLiga title.

A return like that for Man Utd this term could be huge in helping them challenge for the Premier League title once again, and Rashford staying would also provide much-needed quality depth for their Champions League campaign.

The only thing that could change the equation now would be a ‘top’ European side making a move to sign Rashford on a permanent deal.

Arsenal have been linked with Rashford and Paris Saint-Germain have shown interest in the past, though neither side have made any offers.

Rashford will be a player to watch up until the transfer deadline, but for now, everything points to him wearing the red of Man Utd once again.

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