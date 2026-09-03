Chelsea star planning January exit after emerging on Liverpool shortlist

Estevao Willian is considering leaving Chelsea in the January transfer window after being a target for Liverpool in the January transfer window, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals whether Pedro Neto is looking to move on.

Liverpool had Chelsea winger Estevao on their radar as a possible signing in the summer transfer window.

With Cody Gakpo ready to leave for Manchester City, the Reds had identified the Brazil international winger as a potential replacement.

Journalist Khadim Diakhate wrote on X at 8:45pm on August 30: “Ismaïla Sarr’s camp is CONFIDENT for Liverpool!

“According to a source close to the file, ‘Iso, it’s going to happen.’

“The Senegalese international would have sent a strong message internally, and Liverpool should improve its offer, but it would be the Reds’ last proposal.

“Liverpool wants to recruit two wingers: Ismaïla Sarr and Yankuba Minteh or Estêvão (Chelsea).

“Sarr can also play centrally, especially if Isak doesn’t deliver satisfaction, while Ekitike is currently injured.

“All parties remain confident about the outcome of the deal.”

However, Liverpool eventually decided to keep Gakpo and rejected a £80million bid from Man City for the Netherlands international winger.

Estevao is still at Chelsea, but, according to ESPN Brasil, the 19-year-old winger is considering leaving Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window.

If the winger is unable to get enough playing time under Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso in the coming weeks and months, then he will look to move on.

Estevao has played only seven minutes in the Premier League for Chelsea so far this season, but he started against Luton Town in the League Cup.

The report has stated: ‘Estevao feels more comfortable playing more centrally in the attacking third, a role that can currently be filled by Cole Palmer, the team’s number 10, and Morgan Rogers, arguably Chelsea’s most expensive signing of the transfer window.

‘One option would be to compete with Pedro Neto, who is deployed as a right winger in Xabi Alonso’s system, but the Brazilian wouldn’t like that, partly because he understands that he would need to gain body mass, which would naturally reduce his mobility and could compromise his playing style.

‘All of this is being weighed and could influence the striker’s future.

‘Estevao makes it clear to those close to him that he likes the club and wants to stay, but if he has few opportunities in the first half of the season, it’s possible he might consider a change of attitude during the European winter transfer window, which opens in January.’

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Pedro Neto committed to Chelsea – sources

While Estevao is willing to leave Chelsea in the middle of the season, Pedro Neto is committed to the London club.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Liverpool were interested in signing Neto from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

However, Neto did not push to leave Chelsea and wanted/wants to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Sources have told us that Chelsea manager Alonso has guaranteed Neto a role in his plans.

We understand that the winger is now ready to show the former Real Madrid manager what he is capable of.

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