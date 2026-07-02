Arsenal rocked as Man City HIJACK winger transfer they believed was done

Manchester City are about to pick Arsenal’s pocket with both the BBC and Fabrizio Romano confirming a winger hijack is ON.

It’s fair to say it’s not been a great transfer window so far for the Premier League champions, with the rejections mounting up.

Julian Alvarez was installed as their top target in the striker position, but if the Argentine does leave Atletico Madrid this summer, the only club he wants is Barcelona.

A verbal offer worth around £55m for Bruno Guimaraes has been turned down. talkSPORT recently claimed an approach for Bournemouth’s Alex Scott was emphatically rejected.

Nevertheless, the outlook was rosier with regards to Jeremy Monga, with Arsenal believing they’d done enough to snap up the ultra-talented 16-year-old Leicester winger.

In fact, sources even claimed the race was won, with the Gunners believed to have beaten a series of high-powered rivals like Man City, Chelsea and Manchester United to a deal in late-June. At that time, the belief was Monga had chosen Arsenal.

Regarding cost, Arsenal were expected to pay a fee in the £10m-£15m region, which is hugely substantial for a 16-year-old.

But according to both the BBC and Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are now in grave danger of missing out on Monga and it’s thanks to Enzo Maresca and Man City.

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Man City hijack Arsenal move for Jeremy Monga

The BBC led the way, stating: ‘The Gunners are the most advanced in their interest, but City – who are long-term admirers of Monga – are understood to have made enquiries towards a potential move in recent days.

‘Monga – who turns 17 this month – agreed to a one-year scholarship contract which is set to turn into a professional contract 10 July.

‘That means interested parties will be required to pay a transfer fee for the teenager, wiith reports indicating Leicester want a minimum of £10m.

‘Monga, who has made 37 appearances for the Foxes, is the third-youngest player to feature in a Premier League match, behind Arsenal duo Max Dowman and Ethan Nwaneri.’

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Taking to X, transfer guru Romano reported on the situation with a touch more urgency.

‘Manchester City are hijacking Arsenal deal to sign Jeremy Monga, negotiations are underway,’ he declatred.

‘Enzo Maresca also involved to present project with Monga tempted. #MCFC in active talks to get it done and anticipate Arsenal.’

The Athletic’s David Ornstein subsequently added his take, stating Man City are ‘pushing hard’ to hijack the move and derail the ‘progress’ Arsenal had made.

Aiding City’s cause is the fact Maresca knows and likes Monga from his own time with Leicester City.

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