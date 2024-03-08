Arsenal to replace outgoing star with £51m Brazilian attacker; Newcastle and Fulham pose threat

Arsenal and Newcastle are set to compete for the signature of Alisson Santana

Arsenal are reportedly tracking 18-year-old Atletico Mineiro attacking midfielder Alisson Santana ahead of a possible summer move.

The teenager is considered to be one of the most exciting young talents in South America and is on the radar of a number of top European clubs.

Arsenal’s links with Alisson come amid rumours that Emile Smith Rowe could be sold this summer, with Mikel Arteta willing to offload him for the right price amid interest from Aston Villa and West Ham.

Alisson could therefore be brought in as a replacement for him. The youngster has only made 10 first-team appearances for Atletico Mineiro so far, but he has stood out a mid when playing for the club’s youth teams.

Arsenal, Newcastle and Fulham are all reported to be keeping a close eye on Alisson’s situation, while Bayer Leverkusen and PSV Eindhoven are also interested.

It’s also claimed that two Spanish teams and one English team watched the promising star in action on Saturday as he set up a goal in a 3-0 win over Ipatinga in Belo Horizonte.

As per Scouts in Attendance on X, Arsenal’s new scout Paulo Xavier lives in Belo Horizonte, which could give them the upper hand in the race.

Arsenal tipped to launch summer offer for Alisson Santana

According to reports from Brazil, Alisson is under contract with Atletico Mineiro until 2027 and has a £51m release clause included in his deal.

Atletico Mineiro will no doubt be keen to get as much money from the youngster as possible given they consider him to be their most sellable asset.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal, or indeed Newcastle or Fulham launch bids for Alisson in the upcoming transfer window.

Mikel Arteta is keen to build a squad fit for the future but is also keen to bring in players who can immediately add quality to his squad.

A new striker and winger is thought to be the manager’s priority.

In terms of centre-forwards, Arsenal are thought to be admirers of Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen. Both players will be expensive, though, with price tags of £100m and £111m respectively.

As for wingers, Arsenal are keen on Wolves star Pedro Neto, but he too would be an expensive addition with a valuation of approximately £80m.

Barcelona duo Ferran Torres and Raphinha have also been linked in recent weeks.

