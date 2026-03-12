Man Utd are one of four Prem clubs to have made contact with the Leipzig sensation

TEAMtalk can reveal that the camp of highly-rated RB Leipzig star Castello Lukeba have spoken to a number of Premier League clubs about a potential future move to England, with Manchester United among those contacted.

Sources have informed us that United have held discussions regarding the highly rated 23-year-old centre-back. We also understand that Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool have all been in communication, with Lukeba very much on the radar of several of the Premier League’s elite clubs.

Lukeba is a player held in extremely high regard across Europe and interest in the French defender is not new. Indeed, a number of clubs made enquiries last summer, but Leipzig made it clear at the time that they would not consider selling for anything below his release clause, which then stood at €90million (£77m / $104m).

However, sources can confirm that Lukeba’s clause is set to drop to €80million (£69m / $92m).

Crucially, during talks between the player’s representatives and interested clubs, it has also been indicated that a deal worth less than €70million could realistically be considered.

That revelation has significantly increased interest among Premier League sides, who view the defender as one of the most promising young centre-backs in Europe.

It has also been made clear during those conversations that Lukeba is keen on the idea of a move to England, further boosting the chances of a future transfer to the Premier League.

The situation, however, is also being monitored by major European powers.

Bayern Munich are understood to be long-term admirers of the player, while Real Madrid have also taken notice. The Spanish giants are known to be in the market for a left-sided centre-back and have been tracking several options.

As our sources previously revealed, Real Madrid are particularly keen on Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund. However, Lukeba is viewed as a player who could emerge as a serious option for Los Blancos moving forward should circumstances change.

Man Utd also chasing second Leipzig star

Interestingly, Lukeba is not the only Leipzig defender being monitored by Manchester United. Indeed, we can reveal that David Raum is also a player they have watched regularly this season.

The 27-year-old RB Leipzig captain has been on United’s radar for a number of years and could emerge as a serious option this summer, with the Old Trafford side known to be in the market for both a left-back and a central defender.

For now, though, the developments surrounding Lukeba have put United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool on alert, with the defender’s camp actively engaging with clubs and the possibility of a deal below the release clause raising the prospect of a major Premier League move in the coming windows.

With Lukeba open to England and clubs now aware that a package under €70million could be discussed, the race for one of Europe’s most coveted young defenders could soon accelerate.

