Celtic are in advanced negotiations to sign Real Oviedo and Egypt winger Haissem Hassan, with personal terms already agreed and the 24-year-old ready to complete a move to Parkhead, sources can confirm.

Sources close to the talks confirm the France-born attacker, who starred for the Pharaohs during their impressive run to the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup, has given the green light to a switch to the Scottish champions.

Like fellow incoming striker Kasper Høgh, Hassan is set to put pen to paper on a four-year contract. Trabzonspor and Marseille are both still at the table, too, but Celtic are in a strong position to wrap up a deal, we have been informed.

The proposed deal is expected to be worth up to £8m (€9.3m, $10.6m) inclusive of add-ons.

Real Oviedo, relegated to the Segunda División at the end of last season, are understood to be receptive after earlier rejecting a lower opening bid. Hassan has also entered the final year of his current deal, which has strengthened Celtic’s hand in discussions.

Hassan caught the eye with energetic displays on the right flank, particularly in Egypt’s dramatic 3-2 defeat to Argentina. His direct running, dribbling ability and work rate have convinced Celtic’s recruitment team that he can provide competition and quality in wide areas under manager Martin O’Neill.

The sale of Daizen Maeda and expected further sales have helped Celtic to start bringing in targets.

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Celtic have put focus on attacking additions

The Parkhead side have prioritised attacking reinforcements this summer following several departures.

The imminent arrival of Høgh from Bodø/Glimt is worth an eye-catching £11m and is set to shatter the club’s transfer record, and securing Hassan in a brilliant £19m double deal would represent another significant step in strengthening the squad ahead of the new Premiership campaign.

Negotiations over the final structure of add-ons continue, but both clubs remain optimistic a resolution can be reached in the coming days. Should the transfer be completed, Hassan would become Celtic’s second major summer signing and the latest Egyptian international to feature in Scottish football.

Celtic fans will hope the deal can be done sooner rather than later so the winger can begin pre-season preparations and integrate into the group. Further updates are expected once the remaining details are agreed between the two clubs.

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