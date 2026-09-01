Celtic strike loan agreement to sign four-cap England star with decision made on permanent deal

Celtic have struck a season-long loan agreement with Wolves for goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, with the 33-year-old England international travelling to Glasgow on Tuesday to complete a medical and finalise paperwork.

The Scottish champions will cover a substantial portion of Johnstone’s wages during his spell at Celtic Park. The deal, understood to contain no obligation to buy, is expected to be rubber-stamped within 24 hours, potentially in time for Wednesday’s Premiership fixture against Aberdeen and ahead of the Europa League squad deadline.

Johnstone’s path out of Molineux opened after Wolves, relegated to the Championship last season, strengthened their goalkeeping ranks. José Sá remains first choice, while recent arrivals João Virgínia from Sporting Lisbon and former Wolves favourite John Ruddy have pushed the former Manchester United academy product further down the pecking order.

Head coach César Peixoto has been blunt, confirming that while Johnstone continues to train with the first-team group he “won’t be part of the team for the future.”

A product of United’s youth system, Johnstone gained extensive loan experience before establishing himself at West Bromwich Albion, where he helped the club win promotion in 2020 and earned the first of his four senior England caps.

Spells at Crystal Palace and then Wolves, whom he joined for £10 million in 2024, followed. Shoulder surgery last season delayed his pre-season, but he is now fully fit and seeking regular football.

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For Celtic, the move addresses a clear need. Kasper Schmeichel’s retirement through injury left Viljami Sinisalo as first choice and Ross Doohan as deputy.

Martin O’Neill has made no secret of his desire for an experienced campaigner capable of pushing Sinisalo and providing leadership after last month’s Champions League qualifying exit.

Johnstone’s Premier League pedigree and international experience make him an attractive short-term solution as Celtic look to rebuild momentum on two fronts.

Providing the medical is passed, the former Three Lions stopper will become the latest addition to a squad already bolstered this week by midfield arrivals.

Both clubs are understood to be very happy with the deal, and if the loan goes well, sources understand he could become a cheap option for Celtic next summer, with the Old Gold happy to sanction a permanent exit for the right price.

Johnstone’s deal at Molineux is due to expire in June 2028 and, with just a year left come next summer, it is likely a nominal fee will prove enough.