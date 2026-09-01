Everton are sweating over their deadline-day move for Fulham right-back Kenny Tete due to problems with the London club’s attempts to land his replacement, TEAMtalk understands.

Fulham have agreed terms with Everton on a deal just shy of £10million for Tete, who has been at Craven Cottage since joining from Lyon in 2020 and has racked up 145 appearances across his six seasons for the club.

A medical has been booked for the 30-year-old, but he is yet to complete it as Fulham have hit a blockage in their efforts to sign their preferred replacement, Andrei Ratiu, who stars for Rayo Vallecano.

The Romanian international has also agreed terms with his proposed new club, and Fulham have lodged a €25million (£21.4m, $29m) bid, matching the release clause in his contract.

However, Fulham want to structure the payment in instalments – and that has proved to be the major stumbling block.

Rayo Vallecano president Raul Martin Presa is refusing to entertain those terms and has made it clear that he does not want to sell Ratiu.

Ratiu is furious with the situation and is attempting to force through the move, but going into deadline day there is still no guarantee that an agreement can be reached, leaving both clubs sweating and with work to do before both moves can be pulled off…

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Concerned Everton waiting on Kenny Tete transfer

That has left Everton concerned that their deal for Tete could be put in jeopardy, with the Toffees now looking at alternative options should Fulham be unable to complete their own replacement signing.

Fulham are also working on defensive reinforcements, with the club looking for a new centre-half.

As TEAMtalk revealed, they have made enquiries about former Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo and Tottenham’s Kevin Danso.

However, Tosin is now on his way to Tottenham as part of a move that will see Danso join Sunderland.

Fulham are also working on another raid on Real Madrid as they continue to reshape their squad.

They had wanted Thiago Pitarch, but Real head coach Jose Mourinho has been keen to retain the youngster, as he has with Endrick, forcing Fulham to look elsewhere.

TEAMtalk understands their attention has now turned to Manuel Angel, another player Alvaro Arbeloa has previously worked with.

Fulham have already brought in Gonzalo Garcia and Cesar Palacios from Real this summer and are now in talks over Angel as they look to make it a third addition from the Spanish giants.