Chelsea AGREE terms with Enzo Fernandez replacement and bid €65m – reports

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with a midfielder and tabled a bid worth €65m, according to reports that strongly suggest Enzo Fernandez could soon get the green light to join Manchester City.

Assuming Julian Alvarez doesn’t join Arsenal, the biggest transfer of the summer in terms of overall value is likely to be Enzo Fernandez joining Man City for £120m.

At that price, the Argentine will become both Man City’s record buy, as well as the most expensive midfielder in football history.

Fernandez is desperate to make the move, while Chelsea are open to selling if two conditions are met.

Firstly, they want £120m and secondly, they’re insisting they sign a worthy replacement first.

Two names have come under strong consideration over the past few days – Monaco’s Lamine Camara and Manu Kone at Roma.

And according to online outlet FootballTransfers, Chelsea have now agreed personal terms with Kone.

They stated: ‘Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Manu Kone and are now pushing to sign the AS Roma midfielder before the window closes.’

Around the same time as those claims were made, French reporter, Santi Aouna, confirmed Chelsea have established direct contact with Roma regarding the 25-year-old’s transfer.

Aouna wrote on X: ‘Chelsea has officially made contact with Roma for Manu Koné.

‘Discussions ongoing between the two clubs for the midfielder.’

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Chelsea close to signing Manu Kone from Roma

And according to a subsequent update from Nico Schira, the Blues have put an offer worth €65m / £56m on the table.

He stated on X: ‘#Chelsea have offered €65M to #ASRoma to sign Manu #Konè, who is considered non-transferable by coach #Gasperini.

‘It’s up to the midfielder and #Friedkin decide what to do.’

As mentioned, Roma are reluctant to sell, but if they do begrudgingly cash in, Fernandez will move a giant stride closer to joining Man City.

And per a fresh update from Gianluca Di Marzio, Kone to Chelsea is now an ‘advanced’ deal, though not for as big of a fee as Schira had suggested.

Di Marzio stated when quote-tweeting a prior update on Kone: ‘Here’s an advanced deal @ChelseaFC with @OfficialASRoma for 52 million pounds. Gittens close to the Giallorossi on loan!’

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