Arsenal wing starlet Ethan Nwaneri has agreed to join Borussia Dortmund, with a deal expected to be completed on deadline day and with sources revealing the Gunners’ decision on whether they have allowed the Bundesliga side to include a clause to make the deal permanent.

The 19-year-old has attracted strong interest from across Europe this summer, with RB Leipzig, Napoli and Lyon among the clubs to have shown a serious interest in his situation.

Nwaneri was also being monitored by a number of Premier League clubs after spending last season on loan at Marseille, but it is Dortmund who have won the race for his signature.

The German giants have been leading the chase for much of the summer, with TEAMtalk revealing earlier this month that they were at the front of the queue for the highly-rated Arsenal midfielder.

We can now confirm that Nwaneri has agreed to the move, with the final formalities expected to be completed before Tuesday’s deadline. Dortmund will cover the entirety of Nwaneri’s wages during his season at the Westfalenstadion.

Despite allowing the teenager to leave on loan for a second successive season, Arsenal still rate Nwaneri extremely highly and, alongside his representatives, have been carefully assessing the best possible destination for his development.

Dortmund would ideally like an option to make the move permanent, but TEAMtalk can reveal that Arsenal have made it crystal clear from the outset that they have not been looking to include such a clause.

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Arsenal reach decision on long-term Nwaneri future

The Gunners continue to see a long-term future for Nwaneri at the Emirates and view the move primarily as an opportunity for him to gain regular first-team football at a major European club.

The urgency surrounding the deal has increased following a major injury blow for Dortmund.

One of their biggest summer signings, Giannis Konstantelias, suffered a torn ACL during Saturday’s victory over Hamburg, ruling the 23-year-old out for the majority of the season.

That has increased the importance of bringing in another attacking option before the window closes, and Nwaneri has now become a key part of Dortmund’s deadline-day plans.

Despite the injury, TEAMtalk understands Dortmund’s interest in Jadon Sancho remains.

Dortmund had been looking at both Nwaneri and Sancho before Konstantelias’ injury, with the Arsenal youngster now set to provide another attacking option as they deal with the significant loss.

On the incoming front, sources are refusing to rule out Arsenal out of a late, record-obliterating swoop for Julian Alvarez, with a Barcelona clause and solving multiple family visas key to securing a potential deal, we can reveal.