Chelsea midfield deal collapses as alternative move ‘here we go’ confirmed – Fabrizio Romano

A Chelsea midfielder transfer has fallen through, with Fabrizio Romano confirming a replacement deal has quickly taken its place.

There’ll be no shortage of done deals at Stamford Bridge today, with the Blues primed to offload Robert Sanchez (loan) to Como, and both of Tosin Adarabioyo (£7m plus add-ons) and Mykhailo Mudryk (loan with £75m buy option) to Tottenham.

Another who could depart is Enzo Fernandez, with Manchester City in direct club-to-club contact for what would become the most expensive midfielder transfer ever at £120m.

Chelsea will only give the final green light to the Argentine’s departure if signing a worthy replacement before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Monaco’s Lamine Camara and Manu Kone at Roma are both coming under strong consideration, while Bournemouth’s Alex Scott remains a key, albeit difficult to sign target.

Another Blues midfielder who had looked on course to take flight was Dario Essugo.

The 21-year-old was a target for Premier League new boys, Hull, though according to Fabrizio Romano, that deal has now been iced.

Chelsea deal collapses; Hull signing Everton midfielder instead

Taking to X, Romano declared Essugo to Hull is “currently off”, and it’s thanks in no small part to Hull agreeing to sign Everton’s Tim Iroegbunam instead.

Romano explained: ‘Hull City are NOT expected to proceed with Dario Essugo deal from Chelsea — currently off.

‘Follows decision to sign Tim Iroegbunam as exclusively revealed yesterday.’

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As mentioned, it’s Iroegbunam who Hull have placed their faith in, and the Toffees midfielder is poised to complete a permanent transfer worth £22m in total.

Romano wrote on X late on Monday night: ‘Hull City agree deal to sign Tim Iroegbunam from Everton, here we go!

‘Agreement in place with #EFC at €15m fee plus €12m add-ons. #hcafc owner Acun Ilıcalı keeps on investing young player with big potential, over 15 signings with more than €130m spent.’

READ MORE: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2026 transfer window