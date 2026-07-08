Man Utd making a move for Wolves veteran after £47.2m star’s transfer announced

Manchester United are stepping up efforts to sign a Wolves player on the back of offloading a star signed for £47.2m, according to a report.

The bulk of the transfer headlines at Old Trafford right now are coming in central midfield. Ederson will be addition number one once he completes the second part of his medical in England, though two more are expected to follow in the engine room.

After missing out on Sandro Tonali, Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes, Man Utd are now prioritising moves for Alex Scott (Bournemouth) and Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid).

However, other irons are in the fire right now, namely the potential signing of a new left winger and back-up goalkeeper to Senne Lammens.

The Belgian’s exemplary first season in Manchester means United do not need to splash the cash on a big name/

Lammens’ steadying impact has also resulted in Andre Onana being moved on once again despite his desire to prove himself back at Old Trafford.

Man Utd recently announced Onana has re-joined Turkish side Trabzonspor on another season-long loan. The finer details in that deal can be found here.

But with Altay Bayindir also expected to return to Turkey, Man Utd need a veteran presence to warm the bench and slot in as No 2 ahead of Tom Heaton as the No 3.

A prior report from The Athletic pointed to two players Man Utd are considering signing.

‘Manchester United are considering a move for Karl Darlow as they search for an experienced backup goalkeeper,’ they reported in June.

‘The 35-year-old’s contract with Leeds United expires at the end of this month and so he would be available on a free transfer. Leeds want to keep Darlow and are expected to offer him a new deal. Man United have also discussed Wolves’ Sam Johnstone as an option.’

The report added: ‘Sam Johnstone, 33, is another option for United. Johnstone, who came through United’s academy, has two years left on his Wolves contract.

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Man Utd ‘making a move’ for Sam Johnstone

Darlow has since become a free agent with Leeds yet to tie him down, and while there is an offer on the table from the Whites, the delay has led to fears at Elland Road that the Wales international will sign with another club.

However, the latest from The Sun states it’s Wolves keeper Johnstone who Man Utd are moving for.

They declared on Wednesday morning: ‘Manchester United are said to be making a move to re-sign Sam Johnstone.

‘Johnstone is currently plying his trade at Wolves, who were relegated to the Championship.

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‘And it’s claimed United are keen on bringing the goalkeeper back to Old Trafford where he rose through the academy and spent seven years with the first team.

‘This comes after Andre Onana’s loan return to Trabzonspor, where he played last season.’

Johnstone, 33, was on Man Utd’s books as a first-team player between 2011-18, though never made a single competitive appearance for the club.

However, his return would tick a box in the homegrown quota, and he has proven a safe pair of hands during spells with West Brom, Crystal Palace and Wolves since leaving Man Utd in 2018.