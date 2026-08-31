Celtic are poised to sign PSV Eindhoven's Joel van den Berg and also want Torino's Gvidas Gineitis

Celtic have agreed a £3.4 million deal to sign PSV Eindhoven midfielder Joel van den Berg, with the Netherlands Under-19 international due to travel to Glasgow on Monday to undergo a medical and finalise the paperwork on his move to Parkhead.

The 19-year-old, standing 6ft 2in, has impressed for Jong PSV this season, scoring twice in his opening three second-tier games after netting seven goals across 26 reserve appearances last term. Limited first-team minutes at the Dutch champions have prompted him to seek regular senior football in Scotland.

A Celtic delegation travelled to Eindhoven last week for talks, and van den Berg was subsequently withdrawn from Jong PSV’s fixture against RKC Waalwijk. He is understood to be keen on the switch and is expected to sign a contract until 2030, subject to passing his medical.

The signing would help replace Arne Engels, who departed for West Ham United in a £22 million transfer earlier this summer.

Celtic also remain in talks with Torino over a potential deal for Lithuanian international Gvidas Gineitis. The 22-year-old central midfielder is viewed as a more experienced option to add steel to the engine room.

Torino star in talks over Celtic transfer

Torino originally wanted around £10 million for the 6ft 3in box-to-box player, who has made over 80 appearances since joining from SPAL in 2022.

Sources state their asking price has now dropped as the window draws to a close and hopes are growing that a deal in the region of £7m (€8.1m).

Celtic have submitted a fresh bid in recent days. Gineitis, a regular senior international for Lithuania, offers the physical presence sought by manager Martin O’Neill.

With the transfer deadline now approaching, the Hoops are looking to strengthen their midfield after their Champions League play-off exit last week. Completing both moves for a combined £10.4m (€12.1m, $14.1m) would provide a useful mix of youthful potential and Serie A experience for the season ahead.

Van den Berg’s arrival at a modest fee represents smart business for a player already captaining the Netherlands at Under-19 level.

Celtic sources hope to wrap up both deals before the deadline and have described the club as a very busy place to be right now.

The news will also boost the Bhoys after they missed out on a deal for previous target Niko Sigur.