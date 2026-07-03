Chelsea and Man City dealt blows as German club make decisive move for TWO gems

Hoffenheim are using the funds generated from Bazoumana Toure’s impending move to Newcastle United to launch an ambitious double raid for two of Europe’s brightest young talents, Nathan De Cat and Kodai Sano, TEAMtalk understands, which will come as a blow for Chelsea and Manchester City.

The Bundesliga club are preparing to reinvest a significant portion of the fee they are set to receive from Newcastle for Toure and have already opened talks with the representatives of both players.

We can reveal that Hoffenheim believe they have a genuine chance of pulling off one of the smartest pieces of business of the summer by securing two of the continent’s most highly-rated prospects.

Anderlecht midfielder Nathan De Cat and NEC Nijmegen playmaker Kodai Sano have attracted widespread interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs over the past 12 months.

We have previously revealed that both players are firmly on the radar of a host of elite sides.

Sano, 22, has been monitored extensively by Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund and Ajax, with each club having explored his situation during the past year.

The Japan international has emerged as one of the Eredivisie’s standout midfielders, with his technical quality and intelligence in possession making him one of the most sought-after young players in his position.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old De Cat is regarded as one of Belgian football’s outstanding prospects.

The Anderlecht teenager has long been admired by Bayern Munich, while Real Madrid have also tracked his development closely as part of their continued focus on recruiting Europe’s elite young talent.

Sources have told us that both BlueCo and City Football Group have also invested significant time scouting the pair.

Chelsea’s owners, BlueCo, and Manchester City’s multi-club network have each viewed De Cat and Sano as players capable of fitting into their long-term development models, and both remain interested in bringing them into their respective systems.

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Hoffenheim make decisive moves for De Cat and Sano

However, Hoffenheim have now made the first decisive move.

Sources have confirmed to us that the Bundesliga side are in advanced discussions with both players’ camps as they attempt to move ahead of several wealthier rivals.

The proceeds from Toure’s sale have given Hoffenheim the financial flexibility to pursue multiple high-profile young talents simultaneously, with the club determined to strengthen for both the short and long term.

We understand that Hoffenheim believe their track record of developing young players and providing a clear pathway into first-team football could prove decisive against clubs where immediate opportunities may be more limited.

The German side view both De Cat and Sano as players capable of becoming key figures in the Bundesliga while significantly increasing their market value in the years ahead.

Neither deal is yet complete, but Hoffenheim are pushing hard to secure agreements before rival clubs decide to formalise their own interest.

Should they succeed, it would represent one of the most impressive recruitment coups of the summer transfer window so far.

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