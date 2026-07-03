Liverpool, Chelsea on alert as Barcelona sound out Europe’s elite over sale of top star

Barcelona are considering the sale of a top defensive talent

Barcelona have begun testing the market for Jules Kounde ahead of a possible summer departure, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that intermediaries have contacted virtually every major club in Europe to gauge interest in the France international.

Kounde endured an inconsistent campaign under Hansi Flick. While the 26-year-old remains a highly valued member of Barcelona‘s squad, sources have told us the Catalan giants are assessing their options and are open to understanding what the market looks like before making any firm decisions.

As part of that process, intermediaries have sounded out a host of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Chelsea remain long-term admirers of Kounde and, despite already strengthening at right-back with the signing of Italian international Marco Palestra, we understand the Blues have not ruled themselves out of the running.

Liverpool have also been informed of Kounde’s potential availability and continue to hold an appreciation for the versatile defender, who is capable of operating both at right-back and in central defence.

Arsenal and Manchester City have likewise been made aware of the situation.

Both clubs are assessing the right-back market this summer and Kounde’s name has featured prominently during those discussions as they weigh up possible additions.

Manchester United have also been contacted, although sources indicate Michael Carrick’s side remain focused on strengthening at left-back rather than pursuing another option on the opposite flank.

Bayern Munich are another club to have been alerted to Kounde’s situation and the Bundesliga champions are also considering whether to enter the market for a right-sided defender.

However, we understand there are significant financial hurdles that make any deal complicated.

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Barca set firm stance over Kounde price

Barcelona are believed to be seeking in excess of €50million (£43m / $57m) for Kounde, a valuation that has not deterred interested clubs in isolation.

The bigger stumbling block is the defender’s salary.

Sources indicate Kounde earns in excess of £200,000 per week, meaning any potential suitor would need to commit to a substantial overall financial package before agreeing a deal.

That combination of transfer fee and wages is expected to narrow the field of realistic contenders.

TEAMtalk can also reveal that Barcelona are currently viewed as more likely to sanction the departure of Ronald Araujo than Kounde.

The Uruguay international continues to attract interest across Europe and would represent a cheaper overall investment for prospective buyers, both in terms of transfer fee and salary.

For now, Barcelona’s priority is simply to establish the level of interest in Kounde before deciding whether to actively pursue a sale.

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