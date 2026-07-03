Xabi Alonso tells Chelsea to sign TWO Real Madrid midfielders

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has asked the club’s owners, BlueCo, to sign Aurelien Tchouameni and Arda Guler from Real Madrid, according to a report, which has also revealed an offer that the Blues have made for another of Los Blancos stars.

With Alonso now at the helm at Chelsea, the London club are aiming to rebuild and get back among the Champions League places in the Premier League table next season.

Chelsea have already signed Marco Palestra from Atalanta and are trying to get a deal done with Sunderland for Granit Xhaka.

Alonso, though, is not planning to stop there, with the former Liverpool midfielder keen on raiding his former club, Real Madrid, for two of their best players.

According to Sport, Alonso wants Chelsea to try to sign France international defensive midfielder Tchouameni and Turkey international attacking midfielder Guler.

Alonso worked with both the two players during his time as Madrid manager and would love them to join him at Stamford Bridge.

The Spaniard has reportedly told Chelsea that if they are forced to sell Enzo Fernandez, then they should sign Tchouameni and Guler.

Real Madrid have publicly denied any interest in Fernandez, but both Arsenal and Manchester City are keen on the Argentina international, who is starring at the 2026 World Cup.

The Barcelona-leaning Spanish publication has stated: ‘Both were part of his inner circle during his time at the helm of Real Madrid.

‘The Frenchman was a fixture in the starting lineup and, at the same time, his extension on the pitch.

‘He had a special connection with Guler.

‘He made him a starter and kept him there even after Bellingham returned from injury.

‘The Turk stepped up under the guidance of the man from Tolosa, shining and establishing himself in the team.

‘Both Tchouameni and Güler have doubts about their new situation at the club following Mourinho’s arrival.

‘Although he has spoken with them, the Frenchman is among those considered potentially surplus to requirements, though the club is reluctant to transfer him regardless of Mourinho’s opinion.’

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Chelsea have bid for Alvaro Carreras

Sport has also reported Chelsea’s interest in a third Madrid player – Alvaro Carreras.

Madrid signed Marc Cucurella from Chelsea earlier this summer.

The Spain international is set to be the first-choice left-back for Madrid next season.

This leaves Carreras’s future in doubt, with the former Manchester United prospect having joined Madrid from Benfica only in the summer of 2025.

According to Sport, Chelsea have made a bid of €25million (£21.4m, $24.5m) for Carreras, but it ‘hasn’t been well received at the Bernabeu’.

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