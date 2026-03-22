Man Utd plot sensational Arsenal swoop as gentleman’s agreement aids £60m deal

Manchester United are eyeing a shock deal for Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly, while a £60million move for a second English ace is also being planned.

Lewis-Skelly, a graduate of Arsenal’s famed Hale End academy, enjoyed a fantastic breakout season in 2024-25. He made 39 appearances across all competitions, including 23 in the Premier League.

Lewis-Skelly shone as Arsenal’s main left-back, but his game time has reduced this season amid competition from the likes of Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori.

The 19-year-old is a candidate to leave Arsenal in the summer, and he has appeared on Man Utd’s radar in a shock twist…

Lewis-Skelly to Man Utd?!

We revealed earlier on Sunday that Man Utd have begun laying the groundwork for a big signing at left-back, with Lewis-Skelly among the targets being considered.

Man Utd recognise they need a new option to provide competition and cover for Luke Shaw next season, and they have been alerted to the fact Lewis-Skelly might move on.

Our sources state that the teenager is open to a transfer to boost his chances of playing for England, while Arsenal themselves are prepared to cash in.

Chelsea have previously been linked with Lewis-Skelly, while we understand Everton and Brentford are both monitoring his situation closely.

We can confirm that United are also tracking Fulham star Antonee Robinson and Tyrick Mitchell of Crystal Palace as they seek proven Premier League additions.

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Second English signing

Lewis-Skelly is not the only impressive young Englishman United are targeting, as they also hope to land Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

Sports Boom claim the Red Devils are ‘ready to launch a £50-60m swoop’ for Wharton after making him their ‘No 1 target’.

His name is supposedly the one ‘lighting up Old Trafford’s summer plans’.

United were previously hopeful of snaring Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest, but he is edging closer to joining Manchester City.

With regards to Wharton, we revealed on February 27 that he has a gentleman’s agreement with Palace that will allow him to join a Champions League club for £60-65m this summer.

Chelsea transfer mistake

Gus Poyet has suggested his fellow Uruguayan Manuel Ugarte should have joined Chelsea rather than signing for United in August 2024.

When asked if the midfielder needs to quit Old Trafford, Poyet said: “Yeah, and it affected me a lot because he’s from Uruguay and before he went to Paris Saint-Germain, I wanted him to come to Chelsea.

“When they started the rumours, Chelsea, big Chelsea, you know you want to come, make a decision, come to Chelsea.

“I don’t know him, so I couldn’t call him! And he went to Paris Saint-Germain and I was a little bit upset because I thought it was perfect at that time for Chelsea. But after that, he kind of didn’t kick on. Paris Saint-Germain and now Man United.

“He needs to find the right club. I think he’s a top player. I think he’s a top central midfielder. I think he can cover the pitch well. He can cover spaces. He can defend well. He can play, start the options. But he needs to find the team.

“He needs to find, I would say, the identity of a club to be able to play every week because he even lost his main position at the national team because in the national team, everybody was playing and was thinking Ugarte, [Rodrigo] Bentancur, [Fede] Valverde.

“And then the national team is playing with two and a number 10 off the front. And that’s why he’s not playing. So, yes, it’s a big summer for Ugarte and I hope he makes a good decision for him and for his family.”