Euro Paper Talk: Messi urges Barcelona to sell star to Man Utd

Manchester United could be giving a helping hand by Lionel Messi to land a £100m target, while an Arsenal fall-guy could land a move to one of the giants of world football, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

MESSI DEMANDS BARCELONA BRING IN LUCAS PAVON

Barcelona have been linked with a swoop for Boca Juniors forward Cristian Pavon, according to reports in the Spanish media.

Pavon netted seven goals and claimed 19 assists in 32 appearances for Boca last year, and Spanish paper AS, believes that was more than enough to convince Messi that he would be a useful addition for the LaLiga champions.

And it’s suggested that any move for Pavon, who most often plays on the right side of the attack, would allow Ousmane Dembele to move on, with Messi reportedly happy to see the star move on this summer. Reports in Spain have linked the Frenchman with a move to Manchester United – and it’s thought Messi would not oppose any such deal going through.

United would need to part with around £100m to convince Barcelona to sell, although much of that outlay could be offset by the exit of Anthony Martial.

Pavon, meanwhile, has a €42.5m release clause in his contract and selling Dembele and signing the Argentine would give Barca the funds to further strengthen their squad this summer.

Pavon was part of Argentina’s disappointing World Cup squad, which suffered a last-16 exit to France.

AND THE REST

Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri “will not be heading for Serie A because he is ready to become a new Fulham player.” (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Atletico Madrid have signed Antonio Adan from Real Betis to serve as backup for Jan Oblak (various)

Real Madrid will try to sign Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United if Cristiano Ronaldo joins Juventus (Don Balon)

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti is ready to sell both Jose Maria Callejon and Dries Mertens to fund a move for Real Madrid star Karim Benzema (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Valencia have approached CSKA Moscow regarding the availability of full-back and Russian international Mario Fernandes (UOL Esporte)

AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso has ruled out a move for Valencia striker Simone Zaza (Plaza Deportiva)

Lazio are set to offer Ciro Immobile a new deal to ward off interest from AC Milan and Tottenham (La Repubblica)

West Ham and Lazio remain in advanced negotiations over the signing of midfielder Felipe Anderson for what would be a club-record £40m deal for the Hammers (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter Milan have opened talks over a deal for Dimitri Payet after their efforts to land Malcom went cold. The Bordeaux man now seemingly looks set to join Spurs (France Football)

Marco Asensio’s agent insists the Real Madrid winger isn’t going anywhere this summer – after he dismissed claims he could be targeted by Liverpool or Chelsea in a €180m deal (AS)

Barcelona are ready to rival Real Madrid to the signing of Chelsea star Eden Hazard – but only if they can offload Ousmane Dembele first (Mundo Deportivo)

Tottenham have launched a bid of €18m for Liverpool and Everton target Domagoj Vida – suggesting they are ready to soften their stance and let Toby Alderweireld join Manchester United (Aspor)

Lazio are set to open talks with AC Milan over a €12m deal to sign Fabio Borini (Calciomercato)

Valencia winger Nani wants to re-join Fenerbahce ahead of former club Sporting Lisbon – with a move expected in the coming weeks (DHA)

Juventus have identified Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi as a back-up to Diego Godin (Corriere dello Sport)

Inter Milan are ready to meet Atletico Madrid’s €25m asking price for Sime Vrsaljko (Calciomercato)

Gigi Buffon has declared Cristiano Ronaldo’s impending move to Juventus as “great for Italian football” (Marca)

Manchester City’s hopes of signing Jorginho appear to be on the wane – after Chelsea made an 11th hour bid to sign the Italy midfielder (Corriere dello Sport)

Arsenal forward Joel Campbell is unlikely to return to Real Betis next season and has been linked with moves to Lazio and Fenerbahce (A Bola)

Fiorentina and Atalanta have both had bids rejected for West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang (Sky Italia)

Borussia Dortmund are in talks with Nice over midfielder Jean Michael Seri and forward Alassane Plea (Bild)

Roma sporting director Monchi has declared the Serie A club is yet to receive a bid for Alisson despite all the interest (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Monaco have made an official offer to sign young Juventus star Moise Kean. Leeds United are also plotting a move (SportMediaSet)