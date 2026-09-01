Chelsea do not want the Enzo Fernandez saga to run all the way to Tuesday’s 11pm transfer deadline, with Manchester City still working on a deal for the Argentine and with sources rating their chances of getting his blockbuster £120m signing done.

Manchester City have been in talks with Fernandez for several weeks, and personal terms are already in place, meaning that is not viewed as an obstacle to the proposed transfer.

Chelsea, for their part, are willing to sell Fernandez, but only if their valuation is met. The Blues have remained firm throughout negotiations that they want at least £120million (€140m, $163m) for the 25-year-old.

City have already committed significant money this summer, spending £116million on Elliot Anderson and also making Ayyoub Bouaddi (£86m) the most expensive teenage signing in Premier League history. The addition of Enzo would take their midfield spending to an astonishing £322m (€376m, $436m).

They are also set to complete a deal for Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye on deadline day for around £65million, but a move for Fernandez could require City to go close to twice that figure.

However, TEAMtalk can reveal that Chelsea do not want the Fernandez situation to be left until the final minutes of deadline day.

The Blues have been working on contingency plans and have held talks over Monaco’s Lamine Camara and Roma’s Manu Kone, with both midfielders highly regarded by the club.

Chelsea would need to complete a deal for one of those players if Fernandez departs, and sources indicate they are keen to have sufficient time to get their own replacement over the line…

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TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey has spoken to those close to the London side and has been told that Chelsea have made their position clear to both Fernandez and Manchester City.

“Chelsea are quite clear, they have not been blocking this move, they have been frustrated with the lack of progress – especially in the last week.

“They know Enzo agreed terms weeks ago, but now we are here on the last day, and I am told that internally they have made it clear to both Fernandez and City that they don’t want this going to the final strikes of Big Ben on Tuesday before a deal is complete.

“I am told internally they have their own deadline, so let’s see how that works out.

“They have their own work to do, in terms of a possible midfield replacement, and they have done their work on Lamine Camara and Manu Kone; they really like both players – so that is not an issue.

“They know Fernandez has agreed his terms; he has made it clear he wants to go, and they accept that,t but they have also told him and his camp that if this is not done to Chelsea’s liking they would have no qualms about keeping him beyond Tuesday.

“Fernandez is fully aware, and his representatives are working hard with City to get this deal finalised.”

Fernandez has made it clear that he wants the move to Manchester City and his representatives have continued to work with the Premier League champions to try to get an agreement in place.

But Chelsea remain in control of the situation unless City meet their valuation.

The London club have already done extensive work on Camara and Kone and are confident that either player could provide a midfield solution, but they do not want to be forced into completing a replacement at the very end of the window.

As things stand, the clock is therefore becoming increasingly important for City and Fernandez, with Chelsea having made it clear that they are prepared to keep the midfielder if their conditions for his departure are not satisfied.