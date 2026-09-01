Tottenham have finalised two centre-back moves, one with Sunderland and the other with Chelsea.

Spurs have already signed two centre-backs this summer in the form of Marcos Senesi (free) and Jan Paul van Hecke (£52m).

But with Cristian Romero sold to Atletico Madrid, Luka Vuskovic offloaded to Brighton, and Kevin Danso wanting out to ensure he plays regularly, a third arrival – one who is right-footed – was sanctioned.

Danso is now heading to the north east by way of Sunderland, with Fabrizio Romano giving the move his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation on Tuesday morning.

The 27-year-old will join on an initial season-long loan, though the terms of the agreement contain an obligation to buy next summer worth £25m.

Kevin Danso joining Sunderland

Romano wrote on X: ‘Kevin Danso to Sunderland, here we go! Deal in place for loan move with obligation to buy from Spurs.

‘Fee around £25m as #SAFC booked a medical for Danso today.’

As mentioned, Tottenham require right-footed cover for Van Hecke, with Micky van de Ven, Senesi and Ben Davies all left-footed.

They’ve turned to bitter rivals Chelsea and quickly agreed a permanent swoop for Tosin Adarabioyo.

Tottenham signing Tosin Adarabioyo from Chelsea

The 28-year-old will move across London to the tune of £7m plus add-ons, and Tosin has been granted permission to undergo a medical.

The Athletic wrote late on Monday night: ‘Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal to sign Tosin Adarabioyo on a permanent basis from Chelsea.

‘Personal terms have been agreed with the defender and he has been granted permission to undergo a medical.’

Chelsea are also planning to sign Tosin’s Chelsea teammate, Mykhailo Mudryk, following Manchester City’s hijack of their Iliman Ndiaye deal.

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A club-to-club agreement on a loan that contains an option to buy worth £75m has been ironed out between Spurs and Chelsea.

Reporting on Tuesday morning, trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs, explained: ‘Mykhailo Mudryk and Tosin both have permission to undergo their Spurs medicals.

‘Mudryk set to join on a loan with £75m buy option. Tosin a permanent deal worth £7m plus add-ons.’

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