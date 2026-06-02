All the ins and outs for Barcelona this summer

Barcelona have big ambitions in the transfer market this summer after returning to La Liga’s 1:1 rule, so here’s all the business they’ve confirmed so far.

After winning La Liga for a second season in a row, Barcelona just need small tweaks to their squad. But a minor transformation is already underway in their attack and they’ll be considering all their options as they aim to make their squad capable of competing for the Champions League.

The 1:1 rule means that any money they raise from player sales, or save on wages, can be reinvested directly into the squad, which should give them a bit more financial flexibility this summer.

Here, we’re keeping track of every signing Barcelona make this summer and every player leaving.

Barcelona signings

Anthony Gordon

From: Newcastle United

Fee: £69m

Position: Winger

Age: 25

Barcelona snuck in to make the bold move of signing Gordon from Newcastle as their first major deal of the summer.

Gordon was attracting interest from elsewhere in the Premier League, as well as Bayern Munich, but Barcelona agreed a deal worth an initial £69m plus another potential £8.6m in add-ons.

Able to play as a left winger or through the middle, Gordon spoke Spanish at his presentation.

“I’ve always wanted to join Barca,” he said after signing a five-year contract. “It’s the biggest club on the planet; I used to dream about it as a child.”

Barcelona exits

Robert Lewandowski

To: TBC (Released)

Fee: Free

Position: Striker

Age: 37

Lewandowski will leave a significant void up front after his departure at the end of his contract was confirmed.

The Polish striker spent four seasons with Barcelona, scoring 120 goals from 193 games.

His deal has not been renewed, freeing up some space on the wage bill for Barcelona but giving them a space to fill at centre-forward.

There were rumours of a move to Porto, but those links have since been ruled out due to his wages.

Fenerbahce have shown an interest in Lewandowski, as have Chicago Fire.

What we’re expecting at Barcelona

After the addition of Gordon, Barcelona will be looking for a couple more marquee additions.

They lack a left-footed centre-back, so that could be something to keep an eye out for. In addition, Julian Alvarez is a dream target in attack and Bernardo Silva has been linked after his Manchester City exit.

A decision is also due on the future of Marcus Rashford, who spent the season on loan with them from Manchester United.

Barcelona have an option to buy Rashford, but don’t seem too convinced about it being good value for money, even if he did largely play well for them.

Likewise, Barcelona will be exploring their options with Joao Cancelo, who returned on loan from Al Hilal for the second half of the season.

One player who spent the season on loan away from Barcelona was Ansu Fati and they are expecting him to sign for Monaco permanently.