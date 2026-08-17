Romano drops bombshells on Arsenal signing Osimhen and selling Gyokeres to Barcelona

Fabrizio Romano has delivered emphatic updates on claims Arsenal could sign Victor Osimhen from Galatasaray and sell Viktor Gyokeres to Barcelona.

The Gunners laid down a marker on Sunday when dismantling Manchester City in the Community Shield. Arsenal are clearly the strongest team in England right now, and if they have their way, they’ll be even more formidable, particularly in attack, by the time the summer transfer window closes.

Three signings are on the agenda over the next two weeks – a versatile defender, a left winger and striker.

Regarding the striker position, Arsenal are willing to sell Gabriel Jesus who has been the subject of talks with Napoli.

Furthermore, reports in Spain claimed Gyokeres, who only joined Arsenal last summer, could be heading to Barcelona.

The LaLiga champions have waved goodbye to Robert Lewandowski who is now in MLS with Chicago Fire.

Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez is their top target, though for obvious reasons, Atleti don’t wish to strengthen a bitter rival.

A move for Sporting Lisbon’s Luis Suarez has been explored, though Sporting won’t sell for below the Colombian’s €80m release clause, which Barcelona don’t wish to pay.

As such, Gyokeres has been mentioned, which in theory, could be a viable transfer given Arsenal as well as Tottenham have both given consideration to signing Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen.

Adding fuel to the fire are claims Osimhen’s camp are actively trying to engineer a move to the Premier League for their client.

The Nigerian scored 107 goals from 145 appearances across all competitions over the past four seasons and would represent a deadlier option when compared to Gyokeres.

Fabrizio Romano on Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres transfers

But according to the latest from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, talk of Barcelona ramping up a move for Gyokeres is premature.

Furthermore, the trusted reporter termed Osimhen and his potential switch to the Emirates as a “quiet topic”.

“At the moment, Arsenal have not received any kind of call or direct contact for Barcelona for Viktor Gyokeres,” declared Romano on his YouTube channel..

“Barcelona have not reached out to Arsenal, so at the moment I would keep it quiet in the sense that nothing concrete has started.”

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has subsequently been told suggestions Gyokeres could wind up at Barcelona are ‘nonsense’.

DON’T MISS: Fabrizio Romano issues Ethan Nwaneri transfer certainty as part of dream £115m deals

Romano then stressed Julian Alvarez remains Barcelona’s “dream” target, but as anticipated, Atletico Madrid are still refusing to sell to a direct rival in LaLiga.

On the growing links between Arsenal and Osimhen, Romano again poured cold water on the speculation, stating: “Nothing concrete happening at this stage between Arsenal and Galatasaray.

“No negotiations, no bid, no conversations from what I’ve heard. At the moment it’s a quiet topic.

“Also Galatasaray sources say that the understanding is the club absolutely want to keep Victor Osimhen.

“Galatasaray will fight in every way to keep Osimhen even if they receive proposals. So at the moment, there’s nothing else to say.”

READ NEXT: Mourinho green lights bombshell Real Madrid raid on Arsenal for star open to move