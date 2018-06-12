EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool, Spurs on alert as six Sporting stars demand exit

Several Premier League clubs are on alert as up to half-a-dozen of Sporting Lisbon’s squad are looking to move to England this summer, we can exclusively reveal.

Sporting’s players have been rocked after they were attacked by a mob at their training ground, following a string of poor displays and this came after public criticism from president Bruno De Carvalho.

Star goalkeeper Rui Patricio has quit the club after claiming he endured psychological and physical violence, and he is only the first – with a host of team-mates set to follow suit.

Indeed, Patricio is the first who is heading to England with Wolves set to snap him up.

Argentine midfielder Rodrigo Battaglia is also on the radar of the Premier League new boys, although Fulham and Southampton are also keen to sign him.

Everton may also be huge beneficiaries from the chaos, with new boss Marco Silva wanting three Sporting stars in the shape of captain William Carvalho, striker Bas Dost and winger Carlos Mane.

Newcastle are also keen on Dost and Mane, whilst West Ham and Watford are also looking at Carvalho.

Another player who could be available is Scottish starlet Ryan Gauld – and we understand Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Rangers are all keen on bringing him back to the UK.

Arsenal and Liverpool, meanwhile, have also been given a major boost of landing another Sporting star in Gelson Martins after the Portugal star reportedly cancelled his contract in a bid to force through a transfer.

