Garry Monk ‘ready to sell’ Wednesday midfielder amid interest

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk is ready to sell midfielder Connor Kirby after interest from a host of League One and Two clubs, according to reports.

Kirby has been impressive on a season-long loan with League Two club Macclesfield Town, appearing 22 times for the club in all competitions.

The 21-year-old has played above his years, attracting clubs further up the food chain to send scouts to watch the midfielder in action.

Football Insider understands that Monk is happy to sell on the 21-year-old due to his high demand if the price is right.

Kirby is contracted at Hillsborough until the end of the season, and reports suggest the club would rather cash in on him next month than let him leave for free in the summer.

If sold, Kirby’s funds would help go towards Garry Monk’s transfer kitty as he looks to strengthen his squad ahead of Wednesday’s promotion push.

Macclesfield themselves will be desperate to keep hold of Kirby until the end of his loan spell, as he has established himself as an ever-present in their midfield.

Several League One and League Two sides are reportedly preparing bids as the Wednesday man could go for well below his market value given his contract situation.

Kirby was brought up in Barnsley and came through the academy at Wednesday.

The midfielder only has four appearances for the Owls despite making his debut over 18 months ago against Reading.

Kirby’s only other league appearance came in a 2-2 draw against West Brom six months later.

In the league, Wednesday moved into third spot following a 1-0 win over Bristol City at the weekend.

A late Barry Bannan penalty was enough to see off the Robins and move the Owls to within eight points of Leeds in the automatic promotion spots.

Wednesday travel to struggling Stoke on Boxing Day before hosting mid-table Cardiff City – a couple of wins for the Owls would really cement their promotion bid.