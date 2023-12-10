Insider confirms Man Utd tormentor on radar of ‘many clubs’ as eight-goal man gets second chance

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Dominic Solanke is on the radar of “many clubs”, including West Ham, as he could get another chance at the top.

Solanke has had to bide his time to become a genuine asset in the Premier League. Indeed, he’s at his second bite of the cherry at Bournemouth after dropping into the Championship two seasons after arriving.

His returns during his initial spell in the top flight with the Cherries were meagre – three goals in 42 matches.

But he found his feet in the second tier, bagging 44 goals in two seasons, including 29 goals and seven assists in the campaign Bournemouth found their way back to the Premier League.

Back in the top flight last season, Solanke bagged six goals and chipped in with seven assists.

He’s flying this term, having found the net eight times in the league, as well as assisting once. Only four players have scored more than the Cherries forward in the top flight this season.

What’s more, one of his goals was in a 3-0 rout of Manchester United, the first time Bournemouth have ever won at Old Trafford.

Clubs were already on notice before that performance, with West Ham said to be interested recently after failing to sign Solanke in the summer.

‘Many clubs’ want Solanke

According to transfer insider Romano, more sides are in the mix, and performances like the one against United cannot hurt the striker’s chances of getting himself a big move.

“I’ve been impressed with him this season as he always looked like an excellent player with great potential, but he’s now showing it more consistently,” Romano told the Daily Briefing.

“In terms of a transfer, he’s happy at Bournemouth but many clubs are tracking him, including West Ham. Let’s see what will happen, but for the moment I understand he’s happy there and performing very well.”

It’s unsurprising Solanke is happy at Bournemouth, with the club showing faith in him in the Premier League on two different occasions, and they’re reaping the rewards of that now.

Solanke could get second chance

What’s more, Solanke is comfortable with the Cherries, after spells at big clubs Chelsea and Liverpool when he was younger didn’t work out.

The Englishman never played a senior game for the Blues after coming through their academy.

He then played only 27 times for the Reds, scoring once.

While it’s not stated that sides of that ilk are interested in him now, it wouldn’t be a surprise if there were some big clubs on the list of those keen on him amid his great form.

He failed to make an impact before, but he’s thriving, and given he’s 26, he should be about in his prime, so he could grab a second chance at playing for a big side.

