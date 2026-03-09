Newcastle line up first of many blockbuster raids on Tottenham if they’re relegated

As many as FIFTEEN first-team players will leave Tottenham if they’re relegated, and a report claims Newcastle are already lining up a move for one of the best.

Tottenham sit just a single point above the drop zone at present, and if going off the form book, you could be forgiven for thinking it’s game over already.

Spurs haven’t won a Premier League game in 2026, with their record in the calendar year so far reading zero wins, four draws and seven defeats. Tottenham haven’t picked up a point since February 1.

A first relegation since 1977 is a very real possibility, and per The Athletic, Spurs fans can expect their club to let as many as 15 recognised stars go if they drop a division.

The 15 named in the piece were: Guglielmo Vicario, Pedro Porro, Djed Spence, Destiny Udogie, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero. Kevin Danso, Conor Gallagher, Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison, Xavi Simons, Mohammed Kudus, Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Dominic Solanke.

The most frustrating aspect of this situation is that many of those players are highly regarded within the game, and if leaving Spurs, most if not all will either join clubs of roughly equal standing or even higher profile sides.

The latest from The Daily Mail has now shed light on what’s in store for the final player on that list – Dominic Solanke.

They state Newcastle at the behest of Eddie Howe will look to spring Solanke’s signing in the summer. Of course, it was stressed they’d only stand a chance of sealing this deal if Spurs go down.

Solanke has a keen backer in Howe who managed the striker during their days at Bournemouth. Whilst Solanke has struggled with injuries of late, he has proven himself a potent marksman in the top flight when fit, notching 31 league goals in his last 75 league games.

The report noted Spurs would attempt to retain Solanke even if they go down, but it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see a player of his calibre push to leave and attempt to force the club’s hand. Put simply, Solanke is too good to spend a prime year of his career in the Championship.

A move to St. James’ Park might actually see Solanke walk straight into Howe’s starting eleven too.

After missing out on Benjamin Sesko and Hugo Ekitike, Newcastle wound up signing Nick Woltemade to offset Alexander Isak’s record-breaking £125m move to Liverpool.

After a bright start, the rangy German has crashed back down to earth and his struggles in front of goal have been symptomatic of a middling Newcastle season.

