Sources are warning that Ipswich will need to act quickly to ensure they are not gazumped to the signing of impressive Levante star Karl Etta Eyong, with Everton launching an enquiry of their own and Tottenham Hotspur also considering a move should other targets fail to land.

Etta Eyong, the 22-year-old Cameroon international, has quickly become one of the most intriguing prospects in European football following an impressive debut season at Levante.

The powerful forward, who can also operate in a deeper midfield role, joined the Spanish club from Villarreal in September 2025 for around €3 million and wasted little time making his mark, netting six goals in 30 La Liga appearances.

His blend of pace, physicality, and technical ability has drawn comparisons to African legends such as Didier Drogba, aligning perfectly with his stated dream of playing for Chelsea.

With an asking price this summer of €30million (£26m, $40m), Levante are braced for significant interest this summer.

Etta Eyong has prioritised a move to England, turning down offers from elsewhere, including a huge salary offer from CSKA Moscow in January.

Sources have stated he wants to play in the Premier League next season and show his ability at the highest level.

We understand Ipswich Town are pushing to get the deal over the line. The newly-promoted Premier League club have opened formal club-to-club discussions and view the Cameroonian as their primary striker target as they look to strengthen for life back in the top flight. Negotiations are said to be progressing positively, but still in the early stages.

However, sources can now reveal the Tractor Boys are not alone in expressing a liking for the eight-times capped star, with Everton, and potentially Spurs, also threatening to dampen their plans…

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Everton have also registered an official enquiry, and while their interest is not as far along as Ipswich’s, sources have stated it would be unwise to rule them out of the race at this moment in time.

Indeed, we’re told a move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium would be something Etta Eyong would be keen to explore should the Toffees take up their interest further.

The update will be a concern to Ipswich, who are pushing to get a deal done. Sources say the Tractor Boys are also acutely aware of multiple Premier League sides who now hold an interest in the 42-goal star.

Everton are keen to change their options this summer and could be open to offers for striker Thierno Barry, with sources stating he is not living up to the potential they hoped.

The striker, who scored just eight times in 41 appearances for the Toffees this season, has so far not lived up to the £27.6m fee spent on him last summer.

The Toffees are also still exploring a permanent deal for Tyrique George, who spent last season on loan at the club. George is open to this move, but talks need to be had over the expected fee.

Tottenham Hotspur have been mentioned by sources as a potential option for Etta Eyong, though they would see him as an option for their midfield were they to move.

And even then, they are currently focused on Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, though should either of those moves fail, look out for Spurs in this story.

Crystal Palace are another mentioned by sources, though their primary focus is on securing a deal for Celtic midfielder Arne Engels.

Beyond England, Spanish sides continue to monitor the forward, having tracked him closely during his time with Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, a move to La Liga this summer appears less likely given his preference for the Premier League.

At just 22, Eyong represents excellent long-term value with the potential to develop into a top player. Ipswich are pushing but will need to strike a deal quickly or risk being part of another hijack in this transfer window.

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