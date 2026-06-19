BBC journalist says Man Utd could pull off ‘dream’ transfer – ‘They did it with Cristiano Ronaldo’

Manchester United could be able to bring Aurelien Tchouameni to Old Trafford, according to a top journalist, as TEAMtalk reveals Real Madrid’s stance on selling the France international midfielder.

Man Utd have already struck a deal for Ederson Silva, with the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, now planning to sign another midfielder to follow the Atalanta and Brazil international to Old Trafford.

After abandoning their pursuit of Elliot Anderson because of the £130million fee needed for the Nottingham Forest midfielder, Man Utd are now focusing on Mateus Fernandes.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Man Utd are already in talks for Fernandes, with West Ham United demanding £80million for the Portugal international midfielder.

Man Utd’s dream midfield target, though, is Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni, who is playing for France at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel in May: “But Aurelien Tchouameni, if you ask me, who is going to be probably internally considered as a dream midfielder target for Manchester United.

“He is for sure a player they love.

“He’s a player they believe could be another Casemiro for Manchester United.

“Then, as I always mentioned, for Real Madrid, he’s a very important player.

“So at the moment, the doors of Real Madrid are still closed for Aurelien Tchouameni.

“He’s on a big salary, so it’s a really, really difficult deal, really complicated.”

Tchouameni is the only pure senior defensive midfielder in the Real Madrid squad at the moment, and it is hard to envisage Los Blancos selling him this summer, unless, of course, they sign a suitable replacement.

BBC Sport journalist Simon Stone believes that it would be a difficult deal for Man Utd to pull off, but he thinks that the Premier League giants could be able to do it.

The well-respected and reliable journalist has pointed out that Man Utd have done such deals in the past, including bringing the great Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford for a second spell in 2021.

Stone said on The United Stand: “You mentioned Fernandes and Real Madrid.

“Well, if Fernandes did go to Real Madrid, well, clearly somebody would presumably be leaving.

“I mean, the interesting thing about Tchouameni, and we are kind of talking around it, is that Manchester United clearly would be interested in him if he was available, but then what are the wages going to be like?

“Are Manchester United going to be, not the same situation as Casemiro because he is a lot younger, but are they going to be in a position where they are overpaying, in their mind, to bring in a player who Real Madrid are actually trying to get of, and is that what they want to?

“I don’t know whether the situation between Tchouameni and Valverde has been sorted out properly because that would appear to me to be an obvious kind of problem if it hasn’t.

“Again, I think Manchester United will be having the conversations, but whether it doesn’t instinctively, in the way that it felt as though Fernandes was a deal that could be done, it just feels to me that Tchouameni would be a deal that would be difficult to do.

“But they did it with Casemiro, they did it with Raphael Varane, they did it in a different context with Cristiano Ronaldo, not Real Madrid – these deals can be done, but they are not easy to do.

“They take time, they are expensive, there’s no guarantee they will work, so you can see why Manchester United would think that having got Ederson in – and then the other issue with Ederson was that he wasn’t going to the World Cup, now he is at the World Cup, so it will be later in pre-season that he comes in – while there will be an attraction in getting a player who understands the Premier League and will be available right at the start of the pre-season.”

DON’T MISS: Bayern Munich urged to hijack Man Utd move for headline-making World Cup star

Real Madrid stance on selling Aurelien Tchouameni – sources

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd have a genuine interest in Tchouameni.

Sources have told us that Liverpool, too, would love to sign the French star in the summer transfer window.

While Madrid have previously been adamant that Tchouameni will not leave, with Jose Mourinho now the manager, the situation is evolving.

Madrid are keen on signing Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea, with West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes and Rodri of Manchester City also on the Spanish and European giants’ radar.

Bailey has reported that Madrid will listen to offers of €100million (£87m, $115m) for Tchouameni

READ NEXT: Liverpool rocked as €60m star ‘wants to play for Real Madrid’