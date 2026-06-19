Leeds are looking into deals for Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki and German playmaker Julian Brandt

Leeds United’s dreams of securing a brilliant double deal for both a World Cup goalkeeper and one of German football’s most celebrated playmakers have been confirmed by sources – though moves for either are not yet advanced and will be tough to pull off, sources can reveal.

The Whites comfortably secured their place in the Premier League for a second season last term as Daniel Farke led the side to a 14th-placed finish, with their form after switching to a 3-5-1-1 formation making them one of the hardest sides to beat in the top flight.

Now, in an effort to raise their standards and push higher up the Premier League table, Leeds United are putting the transfer focus on quality over quantity this summer.

First up, it was confirmed several months ago that a new goalkeeper will be high on their summer radar. That plan has now taken a small step forward after sources confirmed interest in Japan star Zion Suzuki.

Suzuki, the 23-year-old Japan international goalkeeper currently shining for Parma in Serie A and at the World Cup with his country, has emerged as one of the most sought-after young shot-stoppers in European football this summer.

Born in the United States to Japanese-Ghanaian heritage, Suzuki has impressed with his commanding presence, exceptional distribution, and shot-stopping ability, earning plaudits during the 2026 World Cup and drawing comparisons to legendary keeper Gigi Buffon for his stature and ability.

With a contract running until 2029 and a release clause around €40million (£34.5m, $45.5m), Parma face a battle to retain their talented No 1.

Multiple top clubs have monitored the former Urawa Red Diamonds prospect, sources have stated. His ball-playing ability makes him an ideal fit for modern Premier League demands, though sources can confirm Leeds’ interest; it won’t be easy to win this particular transfer race…

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Leeds face battle to win Zion Suzuki race

We’re told that Leeds United have made regular checks on Suzuki and have listed him as a target for the current transfer window, though it looks doubtful the Whites would meet that exit clause and would try and hope to reach a compromise over a price.

However, they have listed him as a potential long-term solution between the posts, with scouts compiling detailed reports on the highly rated keeper. Interest could intensify as Leeds seek to bolster their squad for another Premier League season.

Aston Villa, though, have also made direct contact with Suzuki’s agents.

The Midlands club see the Japan Number one as a strong candidate to replace Emiliano Martinez should the Argentine depart this summer. Villa scouts have watched him extensively, including at their World Cup game against Holland, and he features prominently on their shortlist alongside other options.

Manchester United maintain longstanding interest, having come close in the past but are not expected to move now, having instead made a data-driven move for Senne Lammens who now looks set for a long reign as their No.1

Arsenal, too, have also recently shown admiration as a future investment, but nothing serious. Sources also link Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Napoli as having kept tabs on his services, highlighting Suzuki’s growing reputation across Europe.

At just 23, Suzuki represents excellent value with years of development ahead.

A move to the Premier League feels increasingly likely if clubs meet Parma’s valuation, while it’s understood the player himself would be very keen to play in the world’s best league. Whether it is Leeds pushing for an immediate deal or Villa planning for the future, the young goalkeeper’s future is one to watch once Japan’s World Cup journey is over.

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49ers also chasing Julian Brandt transfer

Sources can also confirm that Leeds have made enquiries over the signing of Julian Brandt this summer.

With the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth breaking the news on Friday morning that the Whites have enquired, it has emerged that Leeds are hoping to win what looks a complicated race to sign the German playmaker.

The 30-year-old is to depart Borussia Dortmund as a free agent this summer – as TEAMtalk exclusively revealed way back in March – having scored 57 goals and added 70 assists in 307 games.

However, while Leeds have registered an initial interest with the player’s representatives, they are only seen as exploratory at this stage, aimed at seeing if a potential move to Elland Road would be of interest.

Sources, though, describe a Leeds move for Brandt as’difficult’.

He, understandably, wants to continue playing at the highest level and, while a move to the Premier League could be an option, he will likely target a move to a side who can at least offer European football to the player first.

To that end, we understand Aston Villa also hold an interest, while our sources claimed back in March that Arsenal were also weighing up a possible summer swoop.

As a result, Leeds may need to adopt a patient approach over a would-be deal, though they will hope to persuade him to move to Elland Road with a strong promise of regular first-team football and under a countryman, in Farke, who could help him settle more quickly in an overseas country.

Brandt has won 48 caps for Germany over the years, but has not been included in their squad for the 2026 World Cup.

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