Bayern Munich urged to hijack Man Utd move for headline-making World Cup star

Legendary Germany and Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller is urging his old club to beat the likes of Manchester United to the signing of a World Cup star who made real statement on Thursday.

As United continue to hunt midfield reinforcements, following Casemiro’s exit and the expected departure of Manuel Ugarte, a player who TEAMtalk sources can confirm has been scouted by the club was scoring twice for Switzerland in LA.

Man Utd are already preparing to welcome £35million signing Ederson Silva to Old Trafford this summer, but that is not stopping them adding another player to Michael Carrick’s engine room.

Indeed, they remain firmly in the mix for West Ham star Mateus Fernandes, despite fresh interest from Tottenham, while sources can reveal that Real Madrid are ready to soften their stance over selling United and Liverpool target Aurelien Tchouameni.

Reports from Italy also claim that the Red Devils have joined the race for versatile Croatia and Como star Martin Baturina, who hit the headlines with his goal against England in his country’s World Cup opener.

Muller, however, is praying that United fail to get their hands on Switzerland midfielder Johan Manzambi after his latest performance for his country in North America.

The 20-year-old delivered an impressive display off the bench to score twice in Switzerland’s 4-1 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovnia at SoFi Stadium.

Manzambi, who was one of Freiburg’s standout performers in the Bundesliga last season with five goals and four assists, has attracted interest from several clubs ahead of the summer transfer window including Man Utd, as our sources previously revealed back.

Indeed, we detailed United’s interest in Manzambi, alongside that of Arsenal, back in March, and now Muller wants Bayern to sit up and take notice of the player.

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Muller pushing Bayern for Manzambi move

Having watched Manzambi in action again, Muller, who won 33 trophies during his career in Bavaria, is now urging Bayern to make a move for the Swiss star.

“He’s a good player overall. We’ve had him on our list for a while now,” Muller told MagentaTV.

“For me, he’s someone, and now we can make a headline, that FC Bayern should also consider.

“You can sense his flexibility. You can also sense his carefree attitude. At the same time, you can already see a certain maturity in his actions, in his decision-making, his work ethic.

‘”He’s now in Freiburg in a team where they really work hard. I think his development is very, very good.

“He’s a player who can play as No.6 he can play as No.8, he can play as No.10. He wears number nine on his back, so maybe we could also market him as a striker!”

Speaking after his two goals for Switzerland at the World Cup, Manzambi said: “Honestly, it’s incredible, it’s the first brace of my career, and at the World Cup on top of that.

“Scoring two goals in front of the fans and my family, that’s very, very nice. I don’t think I’ll be able to sleep tonight.”

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