Jurgen Klopp is set to be Germany's new manager

Germany have sensationally reached an agreement to appoint iconic former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as their new boss following their early exit from the World Cup.

The 59-year-old is now set to return to the dugout for the first time since leaving Liverpool back in 2024, after serving as Red Bull’s head of global soccer since then.

Klopp has been linked with a host of top jobs since his Anfield exit, including with Real Madrid before they appointed Jose Mourinho, but has been waiting for the right opportunity to return to management.

Klopp has been heavily linked with the Germany role. Following the departure of Julian Nagelsmann on Friday, after Germany’s World Cup exit in the Round of 32, he has been quickly convinced to take the reins of his country.

Respected reporter Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the major news.

“Jürgen Klopp as new Germany head coach, here we go!” Romano posted on X. “Klopp has accepted to take over; long-term contract details, project and RB Group exit still under discussion, but he will be the new head coach.

“RB considered [Oliver] Glasner as replacement but he signs at Nottingham Forest. Klopp is back.”

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Klopp pens long-term Germany contract

Klopp joins Germany having left an incredible legacy at Liverpool, winning eight major trophies in a glittering spell at Anfield from 2015 to 2024.

His track record of success at the highest levels of the game stand him in good stead to take charge of a Germany side that haven’t won a major tournament since their World Cup victory in 2014.

Germany looked disjointed and without clear direction under Nagelsmann in the World Cup, and didn’t play particularly well even in their 7-1 victory over Curacao.

Klopp is now tasked with rebuilding Germany and returning them to success, with his first major challenge to come in the 2028 Euros, which take place in England, Scotland, Wales, and the Republic of Ireland.

Earlier this week, Klopp opened up on the prospect of taking the job.

He told German broadcaster Magenta: “I can confirm the talks.

“Things moved pretty quickly. Julian stepped down. The DFB are looking for a successor and they’re talking to me.

“What needs to happen now? Time. I’m under contract with Red Bull.

“I’ve said I’m interested in the talks – they will be intensive because this isn’t only about Julian Nagelsmann.”

With Klopp now accepting a long-term contract with Germany, his appointment is expected to be officially confirmed imminently.

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