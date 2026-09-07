Man Utd ‘complete’ Liverpool midfield raid as Fabrizio Romano gives ‘here we go’

Manchester United have followed up on the signing of a Manchester City midfield starlet by landing promising talent Isaac Konde from Liverpool, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

Konde is a versatile 16-year-old who has been used as a midfielder, left winger and even striker during his time in the Liverpool academy. He is represented by Unique Sports Group, who have previously secured major transfers for the likes of Anthony Gordon, Marc Guehi and Maxence Lacroix.

It emerged in June that Man Utd were expected to sign Konde after he rejected the offer of a scholarship with Liverpool.

And according to Romano, the teenager is now formally set to join United.

The journalist wrote on X: ‘Manchester United have completed deal to sign 16-year-old midfielder Isaac Konde from Liverpool, here we go!

‘All set for #MUFC move as formal steps have been completed in the last 24 hours.’

United have been making impressive moves in the academy market, as Stretford Paddock reported on Saturday: ‘Exclusive: The Premier League has completed its ratification process for the transfer of David Eze from Manchester City to Manchester United.

‘The 16-year-old midfielder has now been officially registered following a several-week investigation period.

‘#MUFC have also completed the signing of under-15 player Manuel Appiah Boakye from Leicester City, with further additions expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks. Story with @AcademyScoop.’

Eze is a particularly exciting capture as he was previously seen as one of City’s best young talents.

Louis Page could also join United in a slightly more high-profile move. Michael Carrick’s side were willing to pay £10m for the England U19 midfielder on deadline day, whereas Leicester wanted £12m plus £3m in add-ons.

Louis Page also pursued by Man Utd

According to ESPN’s Rob Dawson, United are still pursuing Page and believe they are frontrunners for his signature, ahead of Arsenal.

These moves show United are continuing their policy of signing prospects for the future while also bolstering the first-team squad with top players.

Chido Obi, Ayden Heaven, Diego Leon and Sekou Kone are just some of the other teenagers who have joined United.

In terms of senior transfer targets, Lewis Hall of Newcastle remains Carrick’s dream solution to the left-back conundrum.

United have reportedly decided whether to move for him again in January.