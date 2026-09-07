Liverpool star plots January exit as £70m replacement named

A report has revealed the circumstances under which Federico Chiesa will push to leave Liverpool in the January transfer window, with the Reds eyeing an exciting replacement in attack.

Chiesa managed three goals and three assists in 36 appearances for Liverpool last season. His best moment came in the first Premier League match of the campaign, as the versatile forward came off the bench to score Liverpool’s third goal in a late 4-2 win over Bournemouth.

That goal helped Chiesa to earn his status as a cult hero at Anfield, despite the fact he is often used as a late substitute rather than a regular starter.

Chiesa is currently recovering from a minor muscle issue. The right winger, who can also play as a false nine, made Andoni Iraola’s squad for the Premier League campaign but missed out on the coach’s Champions League squad.

According to Football Insider, Chiesa’s ‘exit plan’ is that he will ‘look to leave Liverpool in January if he struggles for game time after returning from injury’.

Chiesa surprisingly stayed on Merseyside during the summer transfer window even though he was tipped to explore a move.

Mohamed Salah’s exit means there could be room for Chiesa to pick up minutes at right wing in the coming months, especially as Liverpool failed to sign a direct replacement for their Egyptian hero.

However, the fact Iraola left Chiesa out of his Champions League squad is ominous for the 28-year-old.

FI add that Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh could join Liverpool in January to replace the likes of Salah and Chiesa.

‘Chiesa’s future could well be decided by the Reds’ transfer plans, with the club still keen to add more depth to Iraola’s squad in January,’ they report.

‘Sources have exclusively revealed to Football Insider that Liverpool are still interested in signing Brighton star Minteh in the next transfer window.

Chiesa out, Minteh in?

‘The Gambian international emerged onto their radar in the summer as Brighton rejected two separate offers from Liverpool for his services.

‘They could well make another approach in the new year if the opportunity arises.’

Liverpool offered £50m and £60m for Minteh, whereas Brighton were holding out for £70m.

A January move for the 22-year-old would make more sense than a swoop in the most recent transfer window, as Minteh is expected to be out of action until November with a leg injury.

Jamie Carragher discussed Chiesa and Wataru Endo recently by saying: “Liverpool have got two players in the squad who are never going to play.

“And there are all these quotas, you can only have 17 [non-homegrown] players and all that.

“They have got Chiesa and Endo. It’s like they are never going to kick a ball. Endo should have been moved on. He has done great, a bit of a cult hero.”

Meanwhile, we can confirm that a Real Madrid hero has been offered to Liverpool and Manchester City by intermediaries.