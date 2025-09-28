Real Madrid have taken a shine to one of Chelsea’s best midfielders as well as Enzo Fernandez, according to a report, but Los Blancos could struggle to convince the Blues to sell him anytime soon.

Chelsea and Real Madrid are two of the biggest clubs in the world and are aiming to have a successful season. While Chelsea, who won the Conference League last season and the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the summer, are aiming to win the Premier League title in the 2025/26 campaign, Madrid, under manager Xabi Alonso, want to clinch LaLiga as well as the Champions League.

Although Madrid have a good squad, especially in the midfield department, Los Blancos are always on the lookout for more quality players.

Enzo Fernandez has long been linked with Real Madrid, who are now said to be keen on another Chelsea midfielder.

Moises Caicedo is one of the best young players in the world, and Madrid chief scout Juni Calafat is scouting him, according to a report.

Journalist Graeme Bailey told TBR: “Real are doing their due diligence on potential midfield options. They are constantly doing work on potential targets.

“Under Juni Calafat they have transformed their recruitment and their ability to make the right moves. The midfield department is something they are looking at.

“They are not worried but are concerned about their depth, and I am told that Fernandez and Caicedo are two players they love and are watching them regularly.”

Caicedo has been on the books of Chelsea since the summer of 2023, when he joined from Brighton and Hove Albion for an initial £100million (€114.5m, $134m), with the fee going up to £115m (€132m, $154m) with add-ons, making the 23-year-old the most expensive Ecuadorian in history.

Sky Sports reported at the time that Caicedo rejected the chance to join Liverpool despite the Reds agreeing a £111m (€127m, $149m) deal with Brighton.

Caicedo has made 105 appearances for Chelsea so far in his career, scoring five goals and providing 10 assists in the process.

READ NEXT 🌐 Xabi Alonso indicates to Man Utd if Real Madrid will sell left-footed star with ‘huge potential’

The problems Real Madrid face in signing Moises Caicedo

Real Madrid might be arguably the biggest club in the world, but Chelsea are a wealthy side as well and are winning major trophies.

Chelsea are not a selling club, and Madrid would have to cough up a lot of money for Caicedo, but even then, that might not be enough.

The 23-year-old is under contract at Chelsea until the summer of 2031, and it is very likely that the Blues will reward him with a new deal if he continues to star for Enzo Maresca’s side.

Moreover, Ecuador manager Sebastian Beccacece’s recent comments on Caicedo underline how highly he is rated in the footballing community, something that Chelsea are well aware of.

Beccacece told TNT Sports earlier this month: “Caicedo always played as an eight or a ten, but with Maresca’s arrival at Chelsea he started acting as an organising midfielder, in the number five role.

“We had already pictured him there, and without that daily work in England, it would have been much harder to prepare him for it.

“Today I’d say he is among the three best players in the world in that position.”

Latest Real Madrid news: Ibrahima Konate update, Jose Mourinho reunion

Caicedo is not the only Premier League star that Madrid are keen on, with Los Blancos also determined to sign Ibrahima Konate.

Konate is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has brought the latest on Madrid’s quest to sign the France international central defender on a free transfer next summer.

Liverpool and Real Madrid are involved in another transfer battle, with the two giants keen on a Mexican wonderkid, whose ‘preferred destination’ has also come to light,

Meanwhile, Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, that new Benfica manager Jose Mourinho is keen on a reunion with a former Real Madrid striker.

POLL: Who has been Real Madrid’s best signing from the Premier League in the past 10 years?